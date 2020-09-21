CSP, others still missing as bus plunges into river

Body of a Chief Superintendent of Police, Livinus Mbah (rtd), and those of 12 other missing passengers of the 608 bus which plunged into Akaeze River in the Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State have not been recovered three days after.

A 608 bus with registration number, UKP 78 XA, had carried 32 members of the Christ Peculiar Church of Nigeria, Enugu State branch, to attend a burial ceremony at Nguzu Edda in Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State on Friday last week when it plunged into a river in Akaeze in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The body of one of the passengers was recovered on Friday night the day of the tragedy while 14 more bodies were recovered on Saturday afternoon after a crane pulled out the bus from the river.

The passengers, who were returning to Enugu State, attended the burial of their pastor in Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Only four persons survived but were in critical condition. The police said the bodies of the remaining passengers were yet to be recovered.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loveth Odah, stated this while giving an update on the auto crash. She said: “The driver of the said 608 coaster bus with registration number UKP 78X, Nwaonu Chinedu, a native of Ikwo Local Government Area of the state, is responding to treatment alongside three others. “A yet-to-be-identified female victim was confirmed dead by a medical doctor on arrival at Dennis Hospital, Akaeke in the area.

The driver narrated that he conveyed 32 members of the Christ Peculiar Church of Nigeria, Enugu State branch, to attend a burial ceremony at Nguzu Edda in Afikpo South Local Government Area of the state.

“Fourteen corpses have been recovered (seven females and seven males) together with the 608 vehicle. The corpses have been deposited at Martha Memorial Hospital mortuary, Afikpo preservation. “Effort to rescue the other trapped persons among them is Chief Superintendent of Police Livinus Mbah (rtd).

The Governor of Ebonyi State visited the scene of the incident together with the Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State, who described the incident as unfortunate. He urges road users to avoid speed/reckless driving especially in these Ember months.”

On her part, the state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mrs. Stella Uchegbu, said the vehicle and 14 bodies had been recovered

