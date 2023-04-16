CSR: AIICO makes positive impact on health

In today’s business landscape, consumers are increasingly aware of the importance of corporate responsibilities and are demanding more from corporate entities. It is now one of the metrics for choosing, rating, and staying loyal to brands. Over the years, AIICO Insurance Plc, a leading insurer in Nigeria, has been able to create better relationships and connect deeply with the community and its people via several socially impactful programmes and activities. One of the key areas of focus for AIICO’s Corporate Social Responsibility is health and well-being. The company has established relationships with partner agencies, government establishments, and nonprofit organizations through which it touches many lives more meaningfully. Annually, AIICO commemorates World Blood Donor Day with an internal blood donation drive in partnership with Lagos State Government through its agency, the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service. AIICO’s employees troop out voluntarily to donate blood. This intervention is in response to the enormous supply gap and the continuous rise in the demand for blood in local health institutions. AIICO is also helping to fight and end infant homicide (infanticide) in Nigeria. Unfortunately, this barbaric practice is still in practice in some local communities. AIICO donates N100 from every sale of its Travel and Automobile insurance products to this cause yearly. It partners with ActionAid Nigeria and Vine Heritage Home, who are at the forefront of the campaign to rescue these children. They provide them with shelter, and access to quality education and ensure they reintegrate into society without harm.