CSR: El-Rufai applauds NIMASA’s initiative

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Kaduna State G o v e r n o r, Malam Nasir el Rufai, yesterday, commended the management of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, for initiating a corporate social responsibility project mainly targeted at empowering internally displaced persons across the country. Governor el Rufai stated this while receiving the agency’s management team led by the Director-General, Dr Bashir Jamoh, who were in the state to present some relief and empowerment materials from NIMASA to assist internally displaced persons ease their resettlement process into the society. He noted that investment by NIMASA in the educational sector through its CSR initiative was considered an investment in the future of Kaduna State.

According to him, “we in Kaduna State are very glad for this intervention by NIMASA and your continuous effort to support us particularly in the educational sector. “We recognise your role in assisting our administration to deliver quality governance to Kaduna state. We in Kaduna have a worthy ambassador.

“Dr Jamoh has shown real commitment to the growth of Kaduna State and Nigeria at large. He is an asset to the Nigerian nation.” Speaking earlier, Jamoh noted that the quest to support the efforts of government in reintegrating Internally displaced persons into the society was the driving force behind the agency’s intervention.

“As a responsible agency of government, we decided to heed the call for support to state governments to re integrate internally displaced persons into the society. So far, 26 states have benefitted from the scheme and Kaduna is the 27th. Our aim is to ensure that displaced persons in various states in Nigeria are assisted to regain normal life and attain self-reliance without being a burden on the government,” he said. In his words: “Our intervention are in three categories, income generating palliatives to facilitate means of livelihood via self-employment for direct and indirect employment, food items and educational materials. We acknowledge the fact that education is key to capacity development and nation building.”

In a related development, NIMASA also donated relief and em-powerment materials to displaced persons in Gombe State. The Chairman, Senate Committee on Marine Transport, His Excellency, Senator Danjuma Goje, commended NIMASA while acknowledging the timeliness of the intervention. The empowerment materials donated by NIMASA include tricycles, sewing machines, grinding machines, sugar cane extractors, vulcanising and welding machines amongst others. Household and food items were also included in the CSR intervention in both Kaduna and Gombe states.

Our Reporters

