CSR: Examining indigenous firms’ footprints on communities

Due to insecurity, poor funding and host communities’ engagements, production ratio for indigenous firms remains low while participation in power generation has also been marginal. ADEOLA YUSUF, who, in this report, highlights the major challenges, shows how hard the narrative is being altered

International oil companies (IOCs) and indigenous oil firms in Nigeria’s multi-bilion dollars industry, at the weekend, fret over alleged resumption of attacks on oil installations in parts of Niger Delta.

The gas pipeline operated by Shell in Nigeria was on Monday, November 23 attacked reportedly with dynamites resulting in the shut-in of production on the asset.

This, New Telegraph gathered, has made all oil companies operating in the terrain to raise their security level a step higher.

Top executive staff in four of the multinationals, who craved anonymity for their companies and themselves “because of the great injury full disclosure could inflict on their security,” added that they had shared routine security briefs and “everything pointed to the fact that everyone is tensed and under pressure.”

The companies have, hirtherto, suffered series of attacks from militants during the peak of militancy in Nigeria.

Key Issues

Aside lack of adequate security for assets and personnel, another major bane of the oil and gas industry in time past was poor engagement.

Therefore, communities and state governments, which hosted oil facilities, were often in the dark about key developments in their domains. This led to suspicion and distrust, in the end, stability in the industry was never guaranteed.

This state of existence has largely been done away with as more indigenous players in the sector are going the extra mile in engaging their host communities and involving them in critical projects.

This change in strategy has engender greater trust, cooperation and stability in all states in the Niger Delta and beyond. Seplat Petroleum Development Company has been a glaring example in this shift.

A tough terrrain

Before this, oil production by indigenous oil firms had been below 10 per cent and, at times, slightly abive the 10 per cent, leaving the international oil companies (IOCs) with higher ratio.

When on Friday, November 20, a team of SEPLAT executives, who were on a tour in Edo State, visited Governor Godwin Obaseki, they also visited host communities and reiterated their commitment to contributing to stable electricity supply in Nigeria through the gas plant facility sited at Oben Field in the state.

SEPLAT has deepened its business and investment in energy infrastructure in Oben Field with its construction, years ago, of a massive state-of-the-art ultra-modern gas plant, which today supplies gas to energy companies and industries across Nigeria.

The Oben gas facility

Oben gas plant provides gas that facilitates the provision of over thirty-five per cent of electricity in the country.

According to Roger Brown, who recently assumed office as Seplat’s Chief Executive Officer, it was pertinent to pay courtesy to critical stakeholders “who are our hosts in these areas where our significant gas, as well as oil assets, are located.”

The SEPLAT team comprising the Chairman, Dr ABC Orjiako; Chief Executive Officer, Roger Brown, and other executives began the tour with a courtesy call on Obaseki and later to His Royal Majesty, Felix Mujakperuo, Orhue 1, the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom and His Royal Highness, Odoligie Frederick Ogiemwonyi, the Enogie of Oben Community.

At the courtesy visit on the governor, the SEPLAT CEO congratulated him on his victory at the recent elections and for successful inauguration for another four years in office.

He said SEPLAT would continue to create value for the federal and state governments through the payment of royalty, taxes and levies to communities through robust corporate social investments especially in capacity development, sustainable community infrastructure projects and economic empowerment programmes.

Brown reaffirmed that SEPLAT had continued to drive up its commitment to increasing the country’s energy security and boosting Nigeria’s gas to power initiative through deliberate significant investment in its gas business.

He added that “to date, Oben remains a major gas hub and that the company has recently drilled additional new gas wells in Oben to increase further our production and our ability to meet growing demands.”

In his remarks, Brown elaborated the numerous benefits of the Oben Gas Plant to the immediate communities, the state and the country. He also harped on the different activities and programmes of the company in Edo State.

He enumerated a few to include the provision of medical equipment/items to the state government to support containment of COVID-19 and also the provision of palliatives to communities to cushion the effects of the lockdown arising from the pandemic. The SEPLAT CEO added: “As a responsible corporate organisation, we are committed to contributing to the development of Edo State, economically and otherwise. Since the commencement of operations in the state, the company has undertaken important health, education and numerous community development projects to support sustainable development in the state.

CSR investments

He highlighted to the governor that in addition to the yearly Seplat PEARLs Quiz programme for secondary schools, which has boosted students’ academic performance in the state, the company just introduced a new programme targeted at the teachers.

The new educational programme called SEPLAT Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP) started in Benin on November 24, 2020.

It aims to systematically support and encourage embedding Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) in schools.

The STEP programme will develop the competencies of teachers to improve the quality of their teaching. The select teachers will in six months, undergo a customized programme. A total of 100 teachers from Edo and Delta will be the first beneficiaries, in the first instance.

The Edo State governor, in his remarks, commended the company and its partner NPDC for the significant investment made in the Smstate.

He pledged the state’s continued support for the company in its quest to drive development in Edo State.

He also assured of the state and communities’ continued collaboration with SEPLAT in providing the enabling environment for the company to operate.

The governor expressed his appreciation for the company’s social programmes. He noted that the goals of educational initiatives of SEPLAT aligned with that of the state, which hinges on improving the standard of education.

Obaseki continued: “We are focused on education, retooling and resetting our educational system. Thank you for your quiz programme.

“Our children are now learning because we have retooled our educational system in Edo State. We would like to work with you on the teachers’ employment programme because as a state, we have experimented a lot in terms of teachers’ reforms. I just reviewed the progress we have made in the three-year teachers’ programme that we have just introduced in Edo State.”

The governor requested to partner with the company in construction of roads in some parts of the state. Also, he charged the company to provide electricity to some immediate communities within its operations.

Engaging the host communities and its dividends

At the courtesy visit on the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Felix Mujakperuo, Orhue 1, the Chairman, Dr ABC Orjiako, thanked the monarch for the cordial working relationship between the company and its communities in Okpe Kingdom.

He also expressed appreciation for the support given to the company since inception regarding its operations, adding that the company was committed to the development of Okpe Kingdom.

In his remarks, Brown also expressed appreciation to the Orodje for the support given to the company for its operations. He assured that the company is committed to the infrastructural and capacity development of Cmcommunities in the Okpe Kingdom.

His Royal Majesty, Orhue 1, the Orodje of the Okpe Kingdom, who gladly received the SEPLAT team, commended the company for its commitment and support to host communities, stressing that the relationship must remain a win-win situation for the people and SEPLAT.

He urged the company to continue its good works while enjoining the company to provide additional support in healthcare infrastructure, employment of graduates from the area and award of contracts to Okpe vendors.

At the palace of the Enogie of Oben, Brown commended Oben communities for providing the enabling peaceful environment for the company to operate.

He emphasised the importance of Oben to the company’s business and the nation with the colossal gas infrastructure in Oben community.

The CEO stressed that the company would sustain the cordial working relationship with the Oben Field Communities and continue to execute sustainable community development projects and programmes to the benefits of the communities.

The Enogie and other Oben community leaders, while expressing their appreciation of the Seplat visit and activities in their locality, requested the company to employ its teeming youth, provide uninterrupted electricity and patronage of indigenous contractors from the communities.

Sustaining gains of community engagement

Brown pledged the company’s willingness to sustaining the cordial working relationship between it and the communities whilst reiterating the commitment to contributing to their socio-economic development through SEPLAT’s continued sustainable community development activities and programmes.

Other SEPLAT officials on the entourage included two Non-Executive Independent Directors, Basil Omiyi and Mrs. Ifueko Omoigui Okauru; Emeka Onwuka, Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Chioma Nwachuku, General Manager, External Affairs and Communications; Folorunso Afolabi, General Manager, Western Assets 1; Okechukwu Mba, General Manager, Gas; amongst others.

Last line

The template of Seplat on host community engagement, funding and security is much desired based on results it has so far produced. With relatively highest indigenous firms’ contribution to Nigeria’s production quota coming from the company, many others who are still batling with efforts to raise production have a model handy to adopt.

Above all, the Nigeria’s oil firms’ participation in production and power generation need to be increased, and this requires a deliberate effort from all the stakeholders

Like this: Like Loading...