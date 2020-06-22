CSR: GNI partners Ogun on security

O

ne of the foremost underwriting firms in the country, Great Nigeria Insurance Plc., has partnered Ogun State Security Trust Fund as part of its strategic Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The company supported the Ogun State Security Trust Fund (OSTF) through donations in discharging its duty of securing the lives and properties of indigenes and residents of the state.

Mrs. Cecilia O. Osipitan, the Managing Director/CEO of the company, while commenting, mentioned that as a socially responsible corporate entity, the company’s donation was the fulfillment of the organization’s resolve to support causes that will help create a safer and better society.

She stated that the partnership with the government is focused on ensuring that the desired security stance is maintained within the state and its environs, adding that the donation was informed by the need to boost the Security Fund’s operation, as security is very essential to economic development.

The company said it is considering the fact that no investor will commit funds into an unstable economy characterized by lawlessness, disorderliness and chaos thus the compelling need to support the fund.

She reaffirmed continuous support to the Ogun State Security Trust Fund (OSTF) in actualizing its main objective which is to maintain the security and welfare of citizens in building a safe community.

Mrs. Osipitan commended the Government of Ogun State under state Governor, Prince (Dr.) Dapo Abiodun for encouraging an enabling environment for businesses in the State, particularly pointing out the remarkable improvement in security across the state.

According to her, the Ogun State Security Trust Fund has witnessed great re-engineering by Governor Abiodun which will greatly impact the operations of the security initiative. She thus encouraged other private sector stakeholders to increase their contribution in funding the state’s security initiative.

Osipitan lauded the leadership style of Governor Abiodun, likening the state to a business enterprise being efficiently managed by its chief executive officer, in this case, Executive Governor, Prince (Dr.) Dapo Abiodun.

The Ogun State Security Trust Fund was established in 2011 by the Ogun State Government as a public-private partnership for the improvement of security in Ogun State and refined in 2019 by Governor, Prince (Dr.) Dapo Abiodun . Since October 2019, Great Nigeria Insurance Plc has supported the Ogun State Security Trust Fund in line with fulfilling its obligation to support its host community.

