CSR-in-Action empowers women to tackle gender-based violence

Leading sub-Saharan Africa’s sustainability advocacy and consulting outfit, CSR-in-Action Group, has, through its CSR-in-Action Advocacy, empowered rural women in the Badagry area of Lagos to tackle gender-based violence (GBV), women exclusion and other pertinent social challenges, the organisation has announced.

 

According to a press release, the empowerment of the women was via a workshop recently organised by CSR-in-Action Advocacy, which was co-facilitated by partner, Spaces for Change.

 

The workshop analysed issues that have limited women’s terms of participation in society such as violence and gender inequality, and with the radio series, outlines strategies by which women can rise to overcome these challenges.

 

The event is part of the ‘SITEI-Woman’ project, a series of initiatives targeted at empowering women, especially those impacted by the extractive industries in Nigeria.

 

SITEI-Woman is an offshoot of 10-year-old Sustainability in the Extractive Industries (SITEI) Initiative, of CSR-in-Action, which is aimed at fostering fiscal and social justice for communities with oil and gas and mining resources.

 

The project, which was funded by Ford Foundation, also featured representatives from the Lagos State government (LASG) as well as partners and community leaders in the Badagry area.

 

According to Mrs Abosede Oluwakemi George , Permanent Secretary, Office of the SDGs and Investment, who represented Ms Solape Hammond, Special Adviser to the Governor on SDGs and Investments, women often suffer severe difficulties in silence.

 

“It is time for them to rise and speak up about those challenges threatening to limit their progress, as well as their active contribution to society,” she said

