CSR-in-Action, IBWU Foundation, launch cleaner communities initiative

Leading sustainability consulting, advocacy and training enterprise, CSRin- Action, has entered into a partnership with It-Begins- With-U (IBWU) Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation based out of Canada, led by a volunteer team passionate about bringing about positive attitudinal change in Nigerian communities.

According to a press release, the teams are working on a collective passion to give back to the community through sustainable environmental project leading to the birth of a core initiative of the partnership, inclusive of Junior Chamber International (JCI), a not-for-profit international non-governmental organisation of young people between 18 and 40 years old, the Cleaner Communities Initiative (CCI).

The statement said: “The Cleaner Communities Initiative is aimed at driving cleaner neighbourhoods through encouraging individual acts of humanity.

The initiative will run for 12 months during which participants embark upon and complete community cleaning exercises of their choice, and upload before and after videos of two minutes or less, in order to stand a chance of winning N100,000 per month.

“The Cleaner Communities Initiative aligns with Goal 6 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which is centered on sanitation, a green environment and healthy living for longevity of life. Goal 6 has particularly been adopted by Nigeria for national development.”

