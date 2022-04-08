News

CSR-in-Action Premieres ‘Earth Women’

Posted on

The themes of social justice and gender inclusion dominated discussions at the premiere of ‘Earth Women’, a poignant docudrama that explores the plight of women living in areas impacted by extractive activities, including oil and gas exploration and mining. The premiere of Earth Women was held alongside the third Community and Human Rights (CAHR) Awards, which honours individuals and organisations contribut-ing selflessly to community development and inclusion in Africa; both initiatives of CSRin- Action Advocacy, the development-focused arm of the CSR-in-Action Group. Prominent guests at the event include the Erelu Kuti of Lagos, HRM Abiola Dosunmu; NEITI, Dr. Ogbonnaya Orji; Lagos State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Lere Odusote; Lead Pastor, The Elevation Church, Godman Akinlabi; amongst others.

 

Our Reporters

