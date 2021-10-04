CSR-in-Action raises awareness on gender inclusion

Sustainability advocacy and consulting outfit, CSR-in- Action, has released a radio drama series to raise awareness on the problems faced by women and provide useful information for those experiencing such difficulties.

According to a press release, titled, “Things Dey Happen”, and set in a mining community, the radio drama succinctly illustrates the travails of women and young girls affected by gender- based violence and other negative socio-cultural norms in extractive communities.

The statement reported Mrs Abosede Oluwakemi George, Permanent Secretary, office of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Investments, Lagos State, as saying that women often suffer severe difficulties in silence.

“It is time for them to rise and speak up about those challenges threatening to limit their progress, as well as their active contribution to society,” she said.

The statement also said that the radio drama series is part of the “SITEI-Woman” project, a series of initiatives targeted at empowering women, especially those impacted by the extractive industries in Nigeria.

