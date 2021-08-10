CSR-in-Action releases investor report on Nigerian businesses

The Minister for Industry, Trade & Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, has unveiled the 2020 Corporate Sustainable Investor Report (CSIR): Nigeria, a research document that analyses the sustainability progress of companies operating in Nigeria developed by a foremost sustainability consulting and advocacy outfit in Africa, CSR-in-Action.

Endorsed by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment, and supported by Global Rights and the Open Society Foundation, this independent score card provides critical insights into the sustainability approach of Nigerian companies in line with Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors.

The CSIR is modelled after international reports on sustainable investment and is a valuable source of information for anybody seeking to do business in the West African region, especially in Nigeria.

It is a useful resource for investors, particularly as the Nigerian government seeks to ramp up inflow of Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) into the country.

According to the Minister for Industry, Trade & Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, Nigeria generated $2.6 billion in foreign direct investment last year.

“I am optimistic that this report will be beneficial in providing key investors with additional information to make informed decisions on investment opportunities in the country,” the Honourable Minister Adebayo said, while affirming that “the report has been developed in line with leading practices, effectively documenting corporate strategies being executed by local companies in their quest for sustainability

