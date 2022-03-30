CSR-in-Action to premiere documentary on plight of extractive communities’ women

Leading sustainability consulting and advocacy outfit, CSR-in-Action, is set to premiere its expository docudrama, “Earth Women”, as part of its drive to tell the stories of women affected by the activities of the extractive industries in Nigeria and empower them. According to a press release, the 30-minute documentary, which is funded by Ford Foundation, explores the brutal impact of extractive activities such as oil exploration and mining, on women in communities where those activities are taking place. It also addresses issues such as Gender-Based Violence (GBV), discrimination, oppression, health and safety, rape, prostitution, economic disadvantage, and other challenges faced by women in artisanal mining and exploration. Commenting on the documentary, the Chief Executive, CSRin- Action and the documentary’s Executive Director, Bekeme Masade-Olowola, said: “Women are often the worst victims of the adverse effects of mining and oil and gas exploration, but their stories have remained largely untold because their voices are often silenced in male-dominated societies.
Related Articles
NCC licenses more firms as VAS aggregators
In its bid to reform the Value Added Services (VAS) segment of the country’s telecommunications market, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has licensed two more firms as aggregators. This brings the total number of firms operating in this new segment to 28. The Commission had, in 2019, licensed 10 firms as the first set of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Report: CBN may devalue naira by 10% this year
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will probably devalue the naira by as much as 10 per cent this year amid a lingering forex scarcity in the country, according to a Bloomberg survey of investors and analysts. The business and financial news medium said in a report yesterday that of the 17 survey participants, eight […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Lagos to begin clampdown on tank farms next week
The Lagos State government Friday declared that it would by next week commence physical planning enforcement on all tank farms illegally operating in the state. The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, who disclosed this, also expressed displeasure at the unapproved and illegal operations of many tank farms in the state, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)