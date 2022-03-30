CSR-in-Action to premiere documentary on plight of extractive communities’ women

Leading sustainability consulting and advocacy outfit, CSR-in-Action, is set to premiere its expository docudrama, “Earth Women”, as part of its drive to tell the stories of women affected by the activities of the extractive industries in Nigeria and empower them. According to a press release, the 30-minute documentary, which is funded by Ford Foundation, explores the brutal impact of extractive activities such as oil exploration and mining, on women in communities where those activities are taking place. It also addresses issues such as Gender-Based Violence (GBV), discrimination, oppression, health and safety, rape, prostitution, economic disadvantage, and other challenges faced by women in artisanal mining and exploration. Commenting on the documentary, the Chief Executive, CSRin- Action and the documentary’s Executive Director, Bekeme Masade-Olowola, said: “Women are often the worst victims of the adverse effects of mining and oil and gas exploration, but their stories have remained largely untold because their voices are often silenced in male-dominated societies.

