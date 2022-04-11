Business

CSR-in-Action’s ‘Earth Women’ focuses on social justice, inclusion

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The themes of social justice and gender inclusion dominated discussions at the premiere of “Earth Women”, a docudrama that explores the plight of women living in areas impacted by extractive activities, including oil and gas exploration and mining.

 

The premiere of Earth Women was held alongside the third Community and Human Rights (CAHR) Awards, which honours individuals and organisations contributing selflessly to community development and inclusion in Africa; both initiatives of CSR-in-Action Advocacy, the development-focused arm of the CSR-in-Action Group.

 

According to Bekeme Masade- Olowola, CSR-in-Action’s Chief Executive and Earth Women’s Executive Producer, who visualised the concept for the documentary, when natural disasters occur, women suffer immensely because their sources of livelihood are threatened, and they often do not have control over what happens to them in such situations. Nevertheless, women continue to thrive and find better ways to survive.

 

“This documentary is inspired by our deep understanding of the multi-layered challenges in the extractive industries, having worked for the past ten years, on a common platform for resolving these socio-political crises by bringing together key stakeholders in government, business and the communities,” Masade-Olowola said.

 

She also expressed appreciation to some of the organisations that have sponsored the documentary premiere, including Access Bank, Coca-Cola and Diageo (Guinness Nigeria).

 

Earth Women, produced by CSR-in-Action Advocacy, which was founded by Masade-Olowola 11 years ago, and is now a foremost sustainability consulting and advocacy outfit, was primarily funded by Ford Foundation, the international organisation which supports social justice, and has Ego Boyo, veteran thespian, and Meka Olowola, communication expert, as co- Executive Producers of the docudrama.

“Wherever you find benefits in the form of natural resources, you find women and girls unfairly excluded from conversations around these resources. Women continue to be marginalised in both formal and informal spaces,” said Funke Baruwa, Country Director, West Africa for Ford Foundation.

“However, we are really happy that women continue to challenge this marginalisation and continue to push through to make sure that our voices are heard.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Sifax boss, Afolabi emerges ANLCA BoT chair

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

•As Elochukwu, Ofobike, Oyeniyi, others suspended   The Chairman of SIFAX Group and propritor of the prestigious Marriot Hotel Lagos, Dr Taiwo Afolabi has been elected the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA). Dr Afolabi a New Telegraph awarded was chose by his fellow BoT members […]
Business

AFEX to boost food security with derivatives market

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

AFEX commodity exchange Ltd has said that it plans, in the long term, to set up a derivatives market as part of its commitment to supporting Nigeria’s food security and promoting a fair exchange of value among players in the agricultural value chain.   The CEO, AFEX, Mr. Ayodeji Balogun, disclosed this at the unveiling […]
Business

AfDB’s investments unlock continent’s economic potential

Posted on Author Our Reporters

From agro-processing initiatives to energy, transportation and water and sanitation services, transformative investments by the African Development Bank (AfDB) are paving the way to unlock Africa’s economic potential, according to the 2020 Annual Development Effectiveness Review (ADER), released at the weekend. The report, which analysed the bank’s contribution to Africa’s development in 2019 is themed: […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica