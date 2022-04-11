CSR-in-Action’s ‘Earth Women’ focuses on social justice, inclusion

The themes of social justice and gender inclusion dominated discussions at the premiere of “Earth Women”, a docudrama that explores the plight of women living in areas impacted by extractive activities, including oil and gas exploration and mining.

The premiere of Earth Women was held alongside the third Community and Human Rights (CAHR) Awards, which honours individuals and organisations contributing selflessly to community development and inclusion in Africa; both initiatives of CSR-in-Action Advocacy, the development-focused arm of the CSR-in-Action Group.

According to Bekeme Masade- Olowola, CSR-in-Action’s Chief Executive and Earth Women’s Executive Producer, who visualised the concept for the documentary, when natural disasters occur, women suffer immensely because their sources of livelihood are threatened, and they often do not have control over what happens to them in such situations. Nevertheless, women continue to thrive and find better ways to survive.

“This documentary is inspired by our deep understanding of the multi-layered challenges in the extractive industries, having worked for the past ten years, on a common platform for resolving these socio-political crises by bringing together key stakeholders in government, business and the communities,” Masade-Olowola said.

She also expressed appreciation to some of the organisations that have sponsored the documentary premiere, including Access Bank, Coca-Cola and Diageo (Guinness Nigeria).

Earth Women, produced by CSR-in-Action Advocacy, which was founded by Masade-Olowola 11 years ago, and is now a foremost sustainability consulting and advocacy outfit, was primarily funded by Ford Foundation, the international organisation which supports social justice, and has Ego Boyo, veteran thespian, and Meka Olowola, communication expert, as co- Executive Producers of the docudrama.

“Wherever you find benefits in the form of natural resources, you find women and girls unfairly excluded from conversations around these resources. Women continue to be marginalised in both formal and informal spaces,” said Funke Baruwa, Country Director, West Africa for Ford Foundation.

“However, we are really happy that women continue to challenge this marginalisation and continue to push through to make sure that our voices are heard.”

