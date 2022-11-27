Business

CSR: MainoOne renovates school for host community in Lagos

West Africa’s leading connectivity and data center solutions provider MainOne, an Equinix Company, has undertaken important improvement and renovation work at Okun Ajah Community Senior Secondary School, Eti Osa, Lagos, as this year’s recipient of its annual Corporate Social Responsibility project.

The school, which is a government owned secondary school close to the Lekki Data Centre and cable landing station in Lagos, serves several communities (Okunmopo, Eti Osa, Lafiaku, Ogombo, Resettlement, Ibeju Lekki, Owonikoko, etc.), and is the only senior high school within those communities, with 620 students currently enrolled.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Head, Corporate Services, Tinuola Ipadeola, said that the company takes on such the responsibility every year of its belief in the power of education.

“In this fast-paced digital age, every student must be equipped with the right tools and exposure to succeed. We are happy to have this opportunity to give back to our society together with the Equinix Foundation and will continue to nurture the potential of the students and improve the way they learn in school, one community at a time.

The Principal, Okun Ajah Community Senior Secondary School, Dr. (Mrs.) R. A. Salisu, expressed the heart-felt gratitude of the entire staff and students of the school.

“We sincerely appreciate MainOne for all the renovations done. The students will learn better in this conducive environment you have provided. These will go a long way to impact their academics. We will ensure that these facilities are properly maintained” she stated.

MainOne employees play a key role in facilitating this annual CSR initiative by joining forces to serve the communities through fundraising and volunteering in the renovation activities of the schools in its host communities

 

