CSR: Nigerians benefits from FCMB’s eye correctional services

First City Monument Bank (FCMB), in partnership with Tulsi Chanrai Foundation (TCF) of India, has so far carried out free eye surgeries, correctional testing services and provided glasses to Nigerians under the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, tagged Priceless Gift of Sight. Out of this number, the sight of almost 17,000 visually impaired Nigerians have been restored through surgeries, while the rest underwent tests to correct various eye defects and also received glasses.

According to a statement from the bank, the yearly intervention, which started in 2009, is designed to combat cataracts and other eye defects that could lead to blindness among underprivileged adults and children across various communities in Nigeria. FCMB has sustained this programme for thirteenconsecutive years (2009 till date) by offering free testing, surgeries and glasses in partnership with TCF in Kebbi, Cross River, Imo, Abuja, Katsina and Adamawa. The FCMB Priceless Gift of Sight initiative has also raised awareness on the magnitude of the problems associated with cataract in Nigeria.

The bank’s support to address the problem has gone a long way to improve the socioeconomic well-being of the over 300,000 beneficiaries and their respective families. In addition, the programme serves as an avenue for indigenous medical and para-medical personnel to build their capacity through the training offered by the team of doctors provided by TCF that conducts the exercise.

