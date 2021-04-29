Business

CSR: Nigerians benefits from FCMB’s eye correctional services

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

First City Monument Bank (FCMB), in partnership with Tulsi Chanrai Foundation (TCF) of India, has so far carried out free eye surgeries, correctional testing services and provided glasses to Nigerians under the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, tagged Priceless Gift of Sight. Out of this number, the sight of almost 17,000 visually impaired Nigerians have been restored through surgeries, while the rest underwent tests to correct various eye defects and also received glasses.

According to a statement from the bank, the yearly intervention, which started in 2009, is designed to combat cataracts and other eye defects that could lead to blindness among underprivileged adults and children across various communities in Nigeria. FCMB has sustained this programme for thirteenconsecutive years (2009 till date) by offering free testing, surgeries and glasses in partnership with TCF in Kebbi, Cross River, Imo, Abuja, Katsina and Adamawa. The FCMB Priceless Gift of Sight initiative has also raised awareness on the magnitude of the problems associated with cataract in Nigeria.

The bank’s support to address the problem has gone a long way to improve the socioeconomic well-being of the over 300,000 beneficiaries and their respective families. In addition, the programme serves as an avenue for indigenous medical and para-medical personnel to build their capacity through the training offered by the team of doctors provided by TCF that conducts the exercise.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

FBNQuest expects N410/$1 NAFEX rate by year end

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The naira exchange rate to the dollar on the Investors & Exporters’ (I&E) window, also known as the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Rate Fixing (NAFEX), will likely drop to N410/$1 by the end of the year, analysts at FBNQuest Research have said. The analysts made the prediction in a note ob-tained by New Telegraph yesterday. […]
Business

Goronyo: Nigeria shouldn’t be importing rice from any country

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa was there

President, Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN), Alhaji Muhammad Aminu Goronyo, said Nigeria was now sufficient in rice production with potential to export left overs to neighbouring countries. He spoke to select journalists recently in Minna, Niger state, when CBN flagged off 2020/21 dry season rice farming. Abdulwahab Isa was there   What’s the significance […]
Business Top Stories

CBN: Consumer confidence remains bleak in Q4’20

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Consumers’ overall confidence index remained in negative territory in Q4’20, according to the latest Consumer Expectations Survey (CES) report released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The report, which was posted on the apex bank’s website on Monday, showed that the consumers’ overall confidence outlook was pessimistic in Q4’20, as it stood at -14.8 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica