CSR: Port Harcourt Gardens visits Eliogbolo community, Eliozu again

According to Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs, people are motivated to achieve certain needs however, in the course of doing so, some needs which are essential for human survival like air, food, water, sleep and shelter take precedence over others.

True. Until these physiological needs are met, all other needs remain secondary hence leading real estate company, Port Harcourt Gardens once again visited Eliogbolo community in Eliozu, Rivers State to support the natives with a couple of resources including, bags of rice, cow, money and a sustainable source of clean water which has remained a major predicament in the area up until now.

Asides providing stylish yet affordable shelter, Port Harcourt Gardens is going ahead to provide other critical elements of the survival to ensure that people in its host communities are motivated to step up, pursue their aspirations and consequently fulfil their God given potentials.

Speaking on behalf of the company, Mr. Akinwande Romeo – Chief Engagement Officer thanked the people for their invaluable support and their efforts towards ensuring the peaceful coexistence for everyone in the area.

He also stated that the water project which was sunk in the Community Primary School was executed in memory of the Late King, HRH Eze R. N. Nwanwa (JP) who was a great leader with strong passion for his people and their development. Residents of the host community were excited about the community project and thanked Port Harcourt Gardens for their usual support

