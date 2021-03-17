Business

CSR: Premium Pension sponsors eye cataract surgery

As part of the on-going corporate social responsibility project of the company, Premium Pension Limited, in partnership with a non-governmental organisation, Charity to Cheer Foundation, sponsored a free eye cataract surgery for 75 aged and indigent persons in Zaria, Kaduna State.

In his remarks at the opening ceremony, Head of Business Development, North, Premium Pension, Mr. Ismail Abdulsalam, said the support was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility interventions aimed at touching the lives of people at locations where the company operates.

He applauded the healthcare providers and other frontline professionals in their ongoing efforts to make available medical care to those inflicted with cataract disease with a view to restoring sight as well as the Charity to Cheer Foundation for the laudable initiative aimed at assisting the less privileged in the society.

Commenting on the free cataract surgery, the Managing Director and Chief Executive officer, Mr. Umar Sanda Mairami, said: “Corporate social responsibility is an integral part of the company’s corporate governance architecture for which we have won international awards. As a responsible corporate entity, Premium Pension Limited cannot stand aloof when the opportunity to help people in need and contribute to the development of the society arises.”

In his address, leader of the medical team and Consultant Ophthalmologist from College of Medicine, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Dr. Faruk Garba, described the project as rewarding, as a day after the surgery individuals can have restoration of vision evidenced by what was experienced during the clinic.

He said: “Cataract can happen as part of normal ageing process as eventually most individual will come down with cataract. He went on to say that the severity to the vision will determine whetheran individual will have a surgery or not.” He, therefore, advised individuals with cataract to always seek help from eye care professionals. He commended the effort of Premium Pension Limited for sponsoring the free surgery, which strongly impacted on many elderly people especially those with financial challenge and are unable to get treatment. While delivering her remarks at the occasion, the President of Charity to Cheer Foundation, Dr. Maryam Shehu Mohammed, commended the support of Premium Pension Limited to the free cataract surgery.

Our Reporters

