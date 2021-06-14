CSR: Premium Pension sponsors free eye cataract surgery

As part of the ongoing corporate social responsibility (CSR) project of the company, Premium Pension Limited in partnership with a non-governmental organisation, Charity To Cheer Foundation, sponsored free eye cataract surgery for 200 aged and indigent persons at Gambo Sawaba Hospital in Zaria, Kaduna State. These surgeries were done in two batches on March 6 and June 6, 2021.

In his remarks at the ceremony to celebrate the success of the surgeries, the Emir of Zazzau, His Royal Highness, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, expressed delight and immense gratitude to Premium Pension Limited for sponsoring the free eye cataract surgery.

He further acknowledged the effort of the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Umar Sanda Mairami, on the commitment, dedication and support he extended to Charity To Cheer Foundation in achieving this laudable initiative aimed at reducing hardship among the less privileged in the society.

He called on companies, philanthropist, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for continued support in complimenting the effort of government at all levels in improving the lives of people in the areas of health, education and security.

Delivering his goodwill message at the event, Mairami said the sponsorship was in alignment with the company’s CSR interventions, aimed at touching the lives of people at locations nationwide.

He said: “CSR is an integral part of the company’s corporate governance architecture for which we have won awards and it is a deliberate policy of the company, as a responsible corporate entity, to help people in need and contribute to the development of the society.”

Mairami described the occasion as a memorable day not only in the journey of the company in partnership with Charity To Cheer Foundation but to good things that happened to Zazzau emirate as a whole.

He further buttressed the point and quoted from Medford Eye Centre, “Your eyesight is one of your most important senses: 80 per cent of what we perceive comes through our sense of sight.”

He also commended the healthcare providers and other frontline professionals in their ongoing efforts to make available medical care to those inflicted with the cataract disease with a view to restoring sights as well as the Charity

To Cheer Foundation for the laudable initiative. On his part, the President of Charity To Cheer Foundation, Dr. Maryam Shehu Mohammed, commended the support of Premium Pension Limited for providing sponsorship of the project without any hesitation for the free cataract surgery.

According to her, the beneficiaries were mostly senior citizens, who could not afford the cost of the surgery at a health facility.Dr. Maryam added that, the foundation is still seeking more support and collaborations from other key stakeholders to up-scale the programme.

Highlights of the event comprised brief presentation on eye care by the leader of the medical team and Consultant Ophthalmologist from College of Medicine, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria Dr. Faruk Garba, who described the project as rewarding, as a day after the surgery individuals can have restoration of vision evidenced by what was experienced during the clinic.

