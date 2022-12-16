Business

CSR: Stanbic IBTC adopts school in Gombe

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

Stanbic IBTC Holdings, a member of Standard Bank Group, has adopted Kurba Community Primary School in Yamaltu Deba LGA in Gombe state school as part of its “Adopt A School Programme,” according to a press release. The statement said that the school, which was established in 1975, and with a current population of 400 students, was selected to become part of the programme.

Stanbic IBTC Adopt A School Programme is a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative aimed at improving the quality of education for children all over Nigeria by identifying, adopting and renovating public schools, thereby creating model learning centres for children.

Dr Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC, who spoke on  the handover of the school, said: “The adoption of Kurba Community Primary school falls under Stanbic IBTC’s Social, Environmental and Economic (SEE) impact areas of education, health, and financial inclusion”.

“It is also in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4 which focuses on free, equitable and quality primary and secondary education for children by 2030,” he added.

He further said: “Stanbic IBTC believes every child should get educated in an environment conducive to learning. As a socially responsible organisation, we ensure that we contribute our quota to development of individuals and institutions in all communities we operate in, which is why we are here today in Kurba Community

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

