News Top Stories

CTA hails Senate’s rejection of Onochie

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA), civil society organisation dedicated to electoral reforms, has described the rejection of the nomination of Lauretta Onochie as a National Commissioner for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as a welcome development and a boost to democracy in Nigeria. Executive Director, CTA, Faith Nwadishi, said the Senate has done the needful by listening to the voice of the people amidst pressures from Nigerians, demanding that the lawmakers should be accountable and represent the interest of the people. Nwadishi noted that Onochie’s presence in INEC would have, to a great extent, impinged on the integrity of the Electoral Management Board and put to question the integrity of the electoral process.

The CTA boss called on civil society organisations (CSOs) and Nigerians to remain vigilant and look forward to the National Assembly passing an Electoral Bill that will have electronic transmission of results by INEC and addresses all other issues raised by Nigerians. According to her, it is only when these milestones are achieved that citizens would be convinced that there is hope for democracy in Nigeria. It could be recalled that the nomination of Onochie by President Mohammadu Buhari to represent the South South in October last year, was greeted with outrage and roundly rejected by many Nigerians.

The now rejected nominee was perceived by Nigerians as partisan, toxic and lacked the integrity to assume such an office as a National Commissioner at the Independent National Electoral Commission where impartiality and neutrality are the bedrocks.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

MTN Nigeria begins e-SIM technology trial

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The largest telecommunications operator in Nigeria, MTN, said it has begun the trial of e-SIM services on its network as approved by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). The telco said the trial was part of its continued drive to lead digital transformation, foster inclusion, improve customer experience and maintain the highest quality of service for […]
News

Ekiti PDP, APC trade words over COVID-19 palliatives, violence

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Ekiti People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have engaged in war of words over palliatives and the violence that erupted in the state following hoodlums’ hijack of peaceful #EndSARS protest. The PDP, however, requested for analysis on how the palliatives and the support funds were administered for the benefit of […]
News

Senatorial Election: APC sets up reconcilation, election committee in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

. The Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has set up a reconciliation committee for the Bayelsa State Central and West Senatorial Districts by-election scheduled for October 31.   The 11-member committee has the Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammad Yahaya, as its chairman.   Other members of the committee […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica