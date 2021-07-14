CTA hails Senate’s rejection of Onochie

The Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA), civil society organisation dedicated to electoral reforms, has described the rejection of the nomination of Lauretta Onochie as a National Commissioner for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as a welcome development and a boost to democracy in Nigeria. Executive Director, CTA, Faith Nwadishi, said the Senate has done the needful by listening to the voice of the people amidst pressures from Nigerians, demanding that the lawmakers should be accountable and represent the interest of the people. Nwadishi noted that Onochie’s presence in INEC would have, to a great extent, impinged on the integrity of the Electoral Management Board and put to question the integrity of the electoral process.

The CTA boss called on civil society organisations (CSOs) and Nigerians to remain vigilant and look forward to the National Assembly passing an Electoral Bill that will have electronic transmission of results by INEC and addresses all other issues raised by Nigerians. According to her, it is only when these milestones are achieved that citizens would be convinced that there is hope for democracy in Nigeria. It could be recalled that the nomination of Onochie by President Mohammadu Buhari to represent the South South in October last year, was greeted with outrage and roundly rejected by many Nigerians.

The now rejected nominee was perceived by Nigerians as partisan, toxic and lacked the integrity to assume such an office as a National Commissioner at the Independent National Electoral Commission where impartiality and neutrality are the bedrocks.

