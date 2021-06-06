News

CTA: Twitter ban, official rascality taken too far

Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja

The Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) has described the recent ban on Twitter by the Federal Government as an onslaught on free speech and official rascality taken too far.
Chair, Steering Committee of the CTA, Dr Chima Amadi, who reacted to the development on Sunday,  expressed concern that the  Buhari administration appears bent  on taking  steps geared towards constricting  the civil space in disregard  of the  constitutional rights of citizens.
Amadi recalled that within 24 hours of complaining about the removal of its provocative and genocidal tweet by Twitter, the Nigerian government made true its threat through its Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed  to sanction the microblogging and social media site by announcing an indefinite suspension of the site’s operations in Nigeria.
In spite of the  wholesale condemnation of that action, Amadi said,  the government, has move further by threatening to prosecute any Nigeria  found to  have continued tweeting by by-passing the restrictions through the deployment of advanced internet privacy technology.

