C’ttee chair’s absence stalls Senate cash withdrawal debate

The absence of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance, and other Financial Institutions Chairman Uba Sani at plenary yesterday forced the upper house to postpone the hearing of the report on the new Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) cash withdrawal policy. The Senate had expressed reservations over the CBN’s plan to impose restrictions on cash withdrawals from January 9. Under the CBN’s new withdrawal policy the maximum cash withdrawal over the counter by corporate organisations and individuals weekly is N100, 000 and N500, 000 respectively.

The committee was last week mandated to question CBN Deputy Governor nominees Mrs Aishat Ahmad and Mr. Edward Lametek Adamu during their screening session ahead of the debate on the cash withdrawal policy scheduled for December 13. However, a member of the committee, Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi told the house that they won’t be able to brief the house on the matter since Sani, who is the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the 2023 Kaduna State governorship election was having a campaign rally. The representative of Ekiti North said the chairman is saddled with the responsibility of presenting the report of the screening of Ahmad and Adamu who were reappointed by President Muhammadu Buhari. Adetunmbi said: “The committee was specifically mandated to interrogate these issues based on the concern that was expressed in the chamber, with the two (CBN) Deputy Governors that were coming for clearance.

This took place on Thursday last week.” He added: “The deputy governors gave very elaborate explanations and the committee also requested further evidence in terms of documented reports that will enable the committee to fully understand the issue behind this policy and be able to brief the plenary appropriately. “Unfortunately, this report is not ready today because the chairman is busy on a political assignment in Kaduna.

He had to receive important party officials in the presidential train and he has asked me to offer this explanation to the plenary that he is coming tomorrow (today) to actually present the formal report of the findings of the committee.” However, Adetunmbi’s explanation did not go down well with the representative of Bauchi North Adamu Bulkachuwa, who said the fact that the committee didn’t submit its report should not stop the debate on the cash withdrawal limit policy. He said: “We should not allow this thing to be swept under the carpet, it is a very serious issue and Nigerians are waiting to see what the Senate will do like the House of Representatives.

“The House of Representatives has asked the CBN Governor (Godwin Emefiele) to stay action on this. Leaving it till tomorrow is giving him another and another excuse and I urge this Senate to discuss this thing today. ” Senate President Ahmad Lawan ruled Bulkachuwa out of order and insisted that the matter would be debated today. Lawan said: “I don’t think it is fair to say we are sweeping the matter under the carpet. To sweep something under the carpet in my understanding means to avoid it. Nobody here suggested by action or inaction that we are avoiding discussion on this matter. “I think it is appropriate to give the chairman of the committee an opportunity to present his report personally.”

