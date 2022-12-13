C’ttee chair’s absence stalls Senate cash withdrawal debate

The absence of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance, and other Financial Institutions Chairman Uba Sani at plenary Tuesday forced the upper house to postpone the hearing of the report on the new Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) cash withdrawal policy.

The Senate had expressed reservations over the CBN’s plan to impose restrictions on cash withdrawals from January 9.

Under the CBN’s new withdrawal policy the maximum cash withdrawal over the counter by corporate organisations and individuals weekly is N100, 000 and N500, 000 respectively.

The committee was last week mandated to question CBN Deputy Governor nominees Mrs Aishat Ahmad and Mr. Edward Lametek Adamu during their screening session ahead of the debate on the cash withdrawal policy scheduled for December 13.

However, a member of the committee, Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi told the house that they won’t be able to brief the house on the matter since Sani, who is the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the 2023 Kaduna State governorship election was having a campaign rally.

