Cuba envoy lauds Alimosho LGA’s boss, pledges partnership

Ambassador of Cuba to Nigeria, Mrs. Clara Pulido Escandell, has commended the Chairman, Alimosho Local Government Area, Lagos State, Hon. Jelili Sulaimon, for his leadership qualities and achievements in the development of the council, as she pledged their continued support.

 

Speaking during a solidarity visit to the council, yesterday, Ambassador Pulido Escandell, congratulated the people of Alimosho for having a selfless and visionary leader, like Sulaimon, who she said has the interest of the people at heart.

 

According to her, “Cuba has the required capacity and experience to help Alimosho council in the area of development. We are very delighted to partner with the council under the leadership of a visionary leader.

 

Our experience is at your service, and we can come together and learn together in other to achieve one goal, which is human and community development. “We are ready to work together with Alimosho, and Africa as a continent. We cannot say anything in Cuba without mentioning Africa.

 

So, my visit to the council is to sit down and discuss , how we can do work together now and in the future, that would ensure and fast track the development of this local government.

 

“In Cuba, our government developed men, women, and the youths. The youth’s development is the priority of the Cuba Government. Our technique and technology are very close to our people.

 

We have trained over 30,000 Africans in medicine, and have also developed vaccines to fight against Covid-19 pandemic. During the outbreak of the pandemic last year, it was on record that, Cuba helped over  60 countries worldwide,” Ambassador Pulido Escandell, further said that they are ready to work together with the Alimosho council boss because he is zealous to develop his people and community.

 

In his remarks, Hon. Sulaimon, who was surrounded by the council management team said that in the quest to further bring development to his people in the areas of technology, agriculture, health, and human development seek for solidarity, relationships with Cuba.

 

The council boss noted that in 2019, he invited a medical team from Cuba, who came to contribute to the improvement of the health sector that was a great benefit to people. He further noted that during the visit of the special team from Cuba, they were able to carry out extensive research and introduced different medical technologies .

 

“The program was never a jamboree, but it served as the foundation to the entrenched electronic health care system in Alimosho Local Government Area. This is targeted at reducing infant mortality rate among children and pregnant women within our community. And that was the secret behind the construction of Akowonjo Primary Health Center, also known as Bola Ahmed Tinubu Health Center.

 

“We are looking forward to receiving more support from the government of Cuba. So, that the council’s youths can develop in technique and technology. The world today is going into a modern agriculture system, and we want the Cuban government to assist us in the areas of agriculture such as poultry farming, fish farming, and so forth.

 

The welfare and health of my people are the priority of my administration. And we will do everything humanly possible to achieve these goals by God’s Grace,” he stressed.

