News

Cuba tightens COVID-19 measures as visitors fuel record contagion

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Cuba’s top epidemiologist said on Saturday irresponsible partying over year-end, often with relatives from abroad, fueled a surge in coronavirus infections and he warned of a crackdown to prevent the spread of the disease.
Authorities in the capital at the same time announced new containment measures including suspension of interprovincial transport, cultural activities and the use of public spaces such as the famous Malecon boulevard during night hours, reports Reuters.
While Cuba’s Communist authorities have managed to contain the country’s outbreak far better than most other Latin American governments, infections have more than doubled since they eased lockdown restrictions, and reopened borders in November.
Cubans from the large diaspora who have returned to visit, particularly from the hard-hit United States, or those returning from shopping trips abroad, have spread the virus to family members and beyond by breaking quarantine, the government has said.
Francisco Duran, head of epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health, resumed his daily televised news briefings this week as a result and said on Saturday Cuba had registered 365 new infections over the previous day.
That brought the total for the first eight days of 2021 to 1,767, of which about 80% related to rule violations by travelers, and Cuba was on track to break its December record of 3,675 cases.
“Legal measures will be taken because we cannot jettison the sacrifice of a whole country, a whole people,” said Duran, referring in part to the lockdown that accentuated Cuba’s existing economic woes, leading to an official 11% contraction of gross domestic product in 2020.
Since the start of the pandemic, Cuban authorities have fined citizens for wearing their face masks incorrectly in public or contravening other rules, even sentencing some to jail time.
Cubans have complained that such factors as jam-packed public transport and hour-long queues outside supermarkets due to food shortages make it difficult to practice social distancing.
Authorities drastically cut flights from the United States, Mexico, Panama, the Bahamas, Haiti and the Dominican Republic from the start of the year in a bid to contain the new surge in cases and from Sunday will require inbound travelers to provide a negative test taken within the 72 hours before arrival.
So far the island nation with an ageing population of 11 million has reported just 148 deaths from coronavirus and 14,188 infections, around one-tenth the global average.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Military air strikes kill 82 armed bandits in Katsina, Zamfara operations – DHQ

Posted on Author Reporter

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja   The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that air interdiction missions conducted within the Birnin Kogo Forest in Katsina State, and Ajjah Forest in Zamfara State, killed at least 82 suspected bandits terrorising residents of the general areas. According to a statement by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John […]
News

MPC members fret over deposit-lending rate gap

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Two members of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) have expressed concern over the widening gap between deposit and lending rates.   The members, Prof. Mike Obadan and Prof. Adeola Adenikinju, who stated this in their personal statements at last month’s MPC meeting, which were released by the apex bank at […]
News Top Stories

Southern Kaduna killings: Military deploys Special Forces

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

…vows to crush threats to security, public safety The criminal activities of gunmen in Southern Kaduna may soon come to an end, as the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has deployed Special Forces in the troubled area. This is coming on the heels of reported cases of killings in the axis, which have continued to provoke outrage […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica