Cubana Chief Priest Celebrates Chioma As She Turns 28

Cubana Chief Priest has celebrated Chioma Rowland, who turns 28 today, amidst beef with Davido.

It would be recalled that New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Cubana Chief priest and Davido unfollows each other on Instagram, and the reasons for their beef were undisclosed.

Just a few weeks after Davido and Cubana unfollowed each other, Cubana shared a throwback photo with Davido’s wife, Chioma, as he expressed gratitude to her for making indigenes of Imo proud due to her positivity.

It’s no longer news that Chioma has been through a lot for the past months following the death of his son, Ifeanyi and still stays positive amidst her problems and challenges.

According to him, her positivity represents all Imolites so well and he is celebrating her now and forever, and also wished this year would be amazing for her.

He wrote, “Happy Birthday Mrs Chioma Adeleke @thechefchi Your Positivity represents us Imolites so well.

“I celebrate You now & forever. Shine, Win & Live forever 002. It’s Gonna be an amazing year”.