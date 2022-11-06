Body & Soul

Cubana Chief Priest, Pere, Larry Gaaga, unveiled as Guilder ambassadors

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Three Nigerian personalities, actor and influencer Pere Egbi; music producer and label executive Larry Gaaga; and creative entrepreneur Cubana Chief Priest, have been appointed as the newest ambassadors of Gulder Lager Beer.

The trio will serve as the faces of the ‘Senior Man Campaign’, an initiative designed to recognise, celebrate, and reward excellence in craftsmanship in different fields that cut across all socioeconomic strata.

The Gulder Lager beer, one of Nigerian Breweries’ beer brands, has thrived in the Nigerian beer market for over five decades through excellent craftsmanship in brewing.

Understanding the dedication and skill required to achieve greatness, has served as a guide for selecting its current ambassadors. Pere, fresh off a global reality television franchise, launched a successful career as an actor in the Nigerian film industry.

The US-trained nurse has also become one of the prominent faces in the influencer space, inspiring millions of young creatives to pursue their dreams by showcasing their talents across various mediums.

As the world gradually shifts towards the consumption of afrobeats and other genres that are original to Nigeria, one of the driving forces is Gaaga, whose work is steeped in cultural appreciation.

The singer, songwriter, and producer have dozens of hit songs to his name. On the other hand, an individual like Chief Priest has made it possible for indigenous artistes to properly monetise their content through tours that visit many states in the country.

As a creative entrepreneur with an acumen for discerning bright creatives, the show promoter has worked with A-listers like Davido, Burna Boy, Perruzzi and more.

Speaking at the unveiling, Portfolio Manager, Flavoured, Non-Lager & Craft, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Maria Shadeko said the partnership will serve as an inspiration for those who aspire to greatness in their different professions.

“We want to put everyday people on the pedestal. Shadeko explained. We want to make them feel noticed for the immense contributions they make in society through their craft by telling the story of their confidence and willingness to take on new adventures.” “Celebrating them unlocks another level of greatness.

 

We hope that during the Senior Man campaign, more and more people are elevated. Done collectively, we, in many ways preserve our identity as people of great will and discipline.” Similarly, an enthused Pere Egbi expressed gratitude over being selected as a figure to make an impact.

“I am very happy about the initiative that celebrates everyday working people, making them more visible in their various lines of work. Initiatives like these should be encouraged and picked up by other corporate bodies. “The government also has a major role to play in this respect.

I believe when people are celebrated, they are inspired to be better; to improve. This campaign alone will have a profound effect on the general well-being of everyone in society,” Pere concluded.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

Denrele Edun
Body & Soul

Crossdressing prohibition: I’m a work of art, not a Crossdresser –Denrele Edun

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Following recent reports in the media that House of Representatives have received a bill to ban crossdressing in Nigeria, Eccentric fashionista and Television Host, Denrele Edun have responded saying that he is not a crossdresser, rather he is a work of art.   The ever energetic red carpet host, who often refers to himself as […]
Body & Soul

Humans may live to the age of 130 within this century –Study

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The longest-lived person in history so far is Jeanne Calment, a chain-smoking French woman born in 1875, who died aged 122 years and 164 days in 1997. However it may be possible to outlive her record, a study has found.   According to Mailonline, researchers analysed the lifespans of more than 3,800 Italian ‘semisupercentenarians’, who […]
Body & Soul

Liz Truss: She throws in the towel as UK Prime Minister

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

She emerged as the surprise Prime Minister of the United kingdom after the fiasco that dogged the Boris Johnson Covid-19 era. While there were other front runners such as Runi Sunak, among others, Ms.Liz Truss thromped them all to assume one of the most powerful positions in one of the most powerful countries of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica