Cucumber, linked to a reduced risk of cancers

Cucumis sativus, cucumber, or cuke, is a widely cultivated plant in the gourd family. Cucumber is a creeping vine that roots in the ground and grows up trellises or other supporting frames, wrapping around supports with thin, spiraling tendrils. The plant has large leaves that form a canopy over the fruit. The fruit of the cucumber is roughly cylindrical, elongated with tapered ends, and may be as large as 60 centimeters (24 in) long and 10 centimeters (3.9 in) in diameter. Having an enclosed seed and developing from a flower.

Cucumbers thrive in fertile, well-draining soil in full sun exposure. Cucumber should be planted after all danger of frost has passed in your area and the soil temperatures are neither too cold nor too hot. The seeds are usually planted in hills with 4-5 planted at a depth of one inch.

It has a light to dark green thin skin, moisture rich flesh and has tiny edible seeds inside. It is best harvested when it is young, tender and just short of achieving maturity. It has a slightly sweet flavour and is mainly eaten raw in salad or sandwiches or in the form of juice.

The phytochemical constituents contained in cucumber are alkaloids, flavonoids, tannins, phlabotannins, steroids, saponins. These phytochemicals impart health benefits beyond basic nutrition. The phytonutrient list for cucumbers is its cucurbitacins, lignans, and flavonoids. These three types of phytonutrients found in cucumbers provide us with valuable antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-cancer benefits.

The leaf juice is emetic, that is, it is used to treat dyspepsia. The seed is cooling, diuretic, tonic and vermifuge. The emulsion made by bruising Cucumber seeds and rubbing them up with water is much used in the treatment of catarrh, bronchitis and diseases of the bowels and urinary passages. The fruit is depurative, diuretic, emollient, purgative and resolvent.

The fresh fruit is used internally in the treatment of blemished skin, heat rash etc, and also used externally as a medicine for burns, sores. A decoction of the root is diuretic, that is, it promotes urination. Although cucumbers are fruits, we eat them as vegetables. They contain more than 90 per cent of water. Cucumbers contain lots of vitamins: Our bodies need minerals and vitamins for them to act properly. One cucumber has your bodies’ daily needs of vitamins.

These are some of the Vitamins found in cucumbers: Thiamine (Vitamin B1), riboflavin (Vitamin B2), nicatin (Vitamin B3), Vitamin B6, folic acid, calcium, iron, potassium, zinc, magnesium and phosphorous. Quick Fix for Cellulite: Rub a slice of cucumber on the problem area for a few minutes.

This will cause the collagen in your skin to tighten and firm up the outer layers. It works wonders on wrinkles as well. Energy Booster: If you want to get rid of afternoon tiredness without resorting to using caffeine, eat some cucumber. The Vitamin B and Carbohydrates in the cucumber will offer the energy boost your body needs.

Hangover Cure: Are you prone to hangovers and headaches after a few drinks? Eat a few cucumber slices before going to bed. It’s refreshing and will stop you waking up with a headache. The sugar, vitamin B and electrolytes in the cucumber will replace any vital nutrients the body may have lost. In addition, it will keep your system balanced and prevent hangovers.

