Cucumber linked to reduced risk of cancers (2)

Stress Buster: Need to relax and unwind? Cut up a whole cucumber and put it in a pot of boiling water. The nutrients and chemicals from the cucumber will react with the boiling water, and release the beneficial properties through the steam. This will induce calm, relaxing aroma in the atmosphere. This has worked to cut stress in new mothers and students taking exams. Cure for Dark Circles under Eyes: Cucumber helps to lighten dark circles under the eyes. Cut two slices of cucumber. Lay down and place one slice on each eye for 5 to 10 minutes. Close your eyes as the juice from the cucumber may irritate them.

It works! It’s also beneficial for soothing tired eyes; especially for those of us who stare at a computer screen for long periods. Stop Bathroom Mirror from Clouding: Rub a slice of cucumber along the inner edges of the mirror. This will stop the steam from fogging up the mirror. Clean and Shine Your Sink and Stainless Steel Areas? Rub a slice of cucumber over the surface that you want to clean. It will remove tarnish and restore the shine. Rub a thick slice of cucumber over your glass top table and wiped off the juice with a kitchen towel. The result will amaze you- a beautiful, shiny glass table.

Try it for yourself. Freshen Your Breath: To get rid of bad breath, press a slice of cucumber to the roof of your mouth. Use your tongue to hold it in place for about 30 seconds. The phytochemicals from the cucumber will destroy the bacteria which causes bad breath. Remedy for Sunburn: To soothe your sunburn skin, try this. Cut some thin slices of cucumber and put them on the sunburn area. Remove them when the cucumber starts to feel warm on your skin. They’re beneficial for delicate areas, such as the face and neck. Face Mask: For oily skin – grate 1/2 cucumber into a bowl and add 1tablespoon of honey. Apply to the T-Zone, which is the forehead, nose and chin. To reduce pores and tighten skin – apply the mixture all over the face including under the eyes and eyelids. Leave on for 15 minutes and rinse with warm water, Pat dry with a clean towel.

Fight cancers: Cucumber is known to contain lariciresinol, pinoresinol, and secoisolariciresinol which are linked to a reduced risk of several types of cancer. Control blood pressure: Cucumber juice contains a lot of potassium, magnesium, fiber, and phytonutrients that work effectively for regulating blood pressure.

Aid digestion: Their high water and dietary fiber are very effective in driving away the toxins from the digestive system. Daily consumption of cucumbers can be regarded as a remedy for chronic constipation. Relieve gout and arthritis pain: Cucumbers are rich in vitamin A, B1, B6, C & D, Folate, Calcium, Magnesium, and Potassium. When mixed with carrot juice, they can relieve gout and arthritis pain by lowering uric acid levels. Cucumbers also contain a substance needed by the cells of the pancreas for producing insulin. Researchers have found that sterols in cucumbers help reduce cholesterol levels.

It is one of the very low calorie vegetables. It contains no saturated fats or cholesterol. Cucumber peel is a good source of dietary fiber that helps reduce constipation, and offers some protection against colon cancers by eliminating toxic compounds from the gut. It is a very good source of potassium, an important intracellular electrolyte. Potassium is a heart friendly electrolyte that helps bring a reduction in total blood pressure and heart rates by countering effects of sodium. Cucumbers contain unique anti-oxidants in moderate ratios such as ß-carotene and a- carotene, Vitamin- C, vitamin-A, zea-xanthin and lutein.

These compounds help act as protective scavengers against oxygen derived free radicals and reactive oxygen species (ROS) that play a role in ageing and various disease processes. Cucumbers have mild diuretic property, which perhaps attributed to their free-water, and potassium and low sodium content. This helps in checking weight gain and high blood pressure. Ongoing research indicates that Cucumbers play a key role in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease patients by limiting neuronal damage in their brain.

