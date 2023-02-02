Culpable Homicide: Another rising epidemic

Life as they say is sacred, but in the view of some persons it can be taken at will. In recent times the incidence of premeditated murder have been on the rise and in many cases the reasons for such is difficult to fathom. In this piece, ADEYINKA ADENIJI takes a look at the rising trend of culpable homicide and the common thread around it

The malicious, premeditated termination of human life is known as homicide. A crime in the “heinous” category popularly referred to as murder. It is usually marked by bringing to a halt the respiratory system of a natural person.

Dangers of premeditated murder

Basically, killing, like every other malicious human action or endeavor, is the outward manifestation of negative conceptions and intentions in the mind of the murderer. Generally, homicide is an end product of an outright abandoned heart.

It also results from conduct(s) involving a reckless indifference to human life; and a conscious, deliberate, and mindless disregard for the risk of death and the sacredness of human life. In common law, unlawful termination of human life is considered an act that is evil within itself.

First and second-degree murders attract stiff punishments like life imprisonment or capital punishment. So long, in the course of interaction with culprits, experts who deal with them as psychologists, investigators, and law enforcement officers have identified four broad categories of motives fuelling occurrences of homicide. Behind every incidence of murder lies either combination of Loathing, Lust, Love, and Looting. Police officers have been killed by criminals out of hatred and loathing from fear of arrest and possible prosecution and administration of the Law.

There have also been cases of spousal homicide. Partners kill one another out of jealousy or revenge, or the intention to inherit their properties. Some others also kill after either feeling ditched, used, or abused. Armed robbers most often kill victims who resist their looting. They also kill for fear of being identified and apprehended. Cases also abound of persons who killed their lovers after separating from them out of jealousy.

An over-speeding driver, an engineer who recklessly exposes members of the public to risks of high-tension electric wires, a careless nurse who prescribes a lethal drug, a brother who kills another after covering their wife, a case of fighting that leads to the death of a party, bystander, peacemaker or onlooker, a lecturer killed by student cultist after failing exams, or an engineer who designed a poorly constructed flyover that falls and kills pedestrians, are among numerous others who may be charged with murder or manslaughter, once a case of premeditated intention or careless disregard for human safety is established.

There have also been reports of ladies or guys killing rivals perceived as obstacles between them and their dream man or woman. Unintended murder also takes place when someone gets killed due to a transfer of intent, when an un-aimed target of assault becomes the casualty, either through negligence or outright disregard for human life on the part of the perpetrators. Medical practitioners who, out of failure or dereliction of duty, or disregard for the safety of human life whether by omission or commission causes the death of a patient, are also treated as murderers at the death of an affected patient. A politician who arranges the killing of a supposed opponent will also be charged with murder and culpable homicide.

Wives and husbands have also been found to have killed each other out of bad temperament. Sadly, but worthy of note is the fact that unrestrained abuse in marriages, financial hardship occasioned by a depleting national economy, and emotional indiscretion, among others, are factors giving rise to the death of husbands in the hands of their wives and vice versa. Once a case of murder is established against a person, in that he/ she has a premeditated intention to either kill the victim or cause him/ her grievous/deadly bodily harm, the punishment is usually either life imprisonment or capital punishment which is the death sentence. Section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code Act in Nigeria provides that: “Subject to the provisions of this section of this Code, any person who commits the offense of murder shall be sentenced to death.” Subsection 2 of Section 319 of the Criminal Code Act also reads: “(2) with intent unlawfully to kill another does any act, or omits to do any act which it is his duty to do, such act or omission being of such a nature as to be likely to endanger human life.” Section 320 of the Criminal Code Act in Nigeria also criminalises attempts, whether successful or unsuccessful, by an individual or a group to terminate the life of the another person. “Attempt to murder (1) attempts unlawfully to kill another; or (2) with intent unlawfully to kill another does any act, or omits to do any act which it is his duty to do, such act or omission being of such a nature as to be likely to endanger human life, is guilty of a felony and is liable to imprisonment for life.” While these prescribed sentences are all deployed as a way to fulfill the general purpose of every manner of an efficient criminal punishment, including, but not limited to; retribution, deterrence, and preparation, the alarming spate and infelicitous dimensions as reported in the Nigerian media space may well have shown vividly, that capital punishments are insufficient to achieve the desired much of its set objectives.

Recent cases

In Nigeria of late, particularly in Lagos for the last six months, the tally of reported murder cases whether domestic or in public places has taken a dangerously upward trend. One may however not be faulted for concluding that the ugly trend aptly indicates the failure of punishment in serving any of its purposes, deterrence especially. Cases of homicide have increased despite the consciousness of the death sentence as a penalty for the guilty offender. Dishearteningly, the dreadful situation may have substantiated Nigeria’s (though disputed) unenviable position as the second country in Africa and the 6th in the world with the highest risk of genocide. West, East, North, and South, the alarming rate of murder cases calls for urgent attention, even as Lagos State, christened the center of excellence, is sadly above others in the recorded rate of murder. The year 2022 saw the state with more cases of intentional homicide than other states in the federation and the highest number of cases in a year. Higher than cases of burglary and theft, carjacking, armed robbery, and even traffic robbery.

The police are worried

The police in Lagos said that four murder cases were reported and recorded in the state within a week in December 2022. The immediate past state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi stated this recently during a Town Hall Meeting on security organised by the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island. Details released by the police chief showed that hitherto popular crimes all reduced, but the urge to take each other’s lives among Lagosians may have increased. While CP Alabi did not give details of the factors responsible for the increase in several culpable homicides in the state, it is undeniable that looting, lust and loathing are the major causes.

According to him, 324 murder cases with 345 victims were recorded while 409 suspects were arrested. This figure reveals dangerous dimension and calls for immediate action, on the part of the government, civil society and advocacy organisations, law enforcement agencies, and the general society to rise to the occasion and stem the tide.

The last six months recorded some of the most irrational killings the country has ever witnessed. Illustratively, lust is identified when a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) driver, Andrew Nice Ominnikoron, in Lagos killed Bamise Anyanwola, 23, a fashion designer on Feb 26, 2022.

Nice’s case however reinforced the general assertion that lustful killing is a common trait with serial rapists. Before Bamise’s death and subsequent dumping of her remains by the Lagos lagoon, the 49-year-old was later identified to have on November 25, 2021, allegedly raped a 29 year -old lady Nneka Maryjane Ozezulu inside his BTR bus around Ajah area, Lagos.

Just as the dust raised by the gory news of Bamise’s murder was settling down, not because justice has been served in the matter, but because Nice was apprehended and the case continued with the hope that Bamise’s family would get justice for her death, another murder motive was to manifest itself in reports of spousal homicide, where some husbands were reported to have killed their wives and vice versa and mostly for the flimsiest of reasons.

Late Ogochukwu Anene and her husband, Mr. Ndubisi Wilson Uwadiegwu from Enugu State. Eyewitness reports have it that Ogo, as the deceased was fondly called, died of beatings from her husband who planned to bury her secretly, over issues around a piece of bread. Her case once again highlights an undeniable nexus between increased cases of endless premeditated killing on the domestic front and widespread poverty in the land. Similar to the case of Ogochukwu, hard times must have occasioned the desperation that took Iniobong Umoren, a 22-year-old University of Uyo Philosophy graduate, to a farm where she was murdered by lustful Uduak Akpan.

After several denials and avoidable waste of resources in prosecution costs on the part of the government and a nationwide cry for justice at the cold-blooded murder of Umoren, her killer, Uduak Akpan, was sentenced to death by hanging. Also on December 25, 2022, Christmas day, 48-year-old Eyo Bassey was arrested in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River State for killing Harmony Edemawan. The victim, aged 45, was aunt to Ruth Edem, who was reportedly engaged to Bassey. He was believed to have killed Miss. Harmony to avoid paying a debt of N9m borrowed from her. The accused confessed to killing Harmony and was reported to have borrowed over a million naira from the deceased.

When motive is lost

On December 20, 2022, 26-year-old Adeyemi Babatunde was arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command. According to Abimbola Oyeyemi, the state’s police spokesperson, he was arrested for killing a 46-year-old driver, Obafunsho Ismail. The accused was said to have hit Obafunwa with his car and subsequently ran over the victim severally on December 8, 2022.

In Babatunde’s case, the consciousness of a stiff punishment, such as the death penalty appeared too lenient to serve the purpose of a deterrent. His action must have taken a vicious heart, to ignore the fear of spending a lifetime in jail, as a consequence of an action that manifests nothing but blatant loss of contact with the reality of the possibility of dying by hanging. No doubt, motives abound, as identified by experts, for which a man may premeditate and eventually execute the termination of the life of another, yet, none can be accepted as a valid alibi under which a murder offense could be pardoned.

On August 16, 2022, feeling fleeced by his Nigerian girlfriend, Ummukulsum Sunny, and her family, for whom he was said to have spent over a hundred million Naira, Chinese national, Geng Quangrong, after violently assessing his then fiancée’s home in Kano, locked himself up with the deceased before stabbing her to death. Though he may be said to have been ‘adequately’ wronged, two witnesses, who testified before Justice Sanusi Ado Ma’aji of Kano State High Court, Miller road, revealed that Quangrong stabbed Ummukulsum to death, contrary to the laws of the land.

“When Mr. Quangrong realised the implication of what he had done, he came out of the room through the window and abandoned the lifeless body of my sister,” one of them said. The presiding Judge, Justice Ma’aji however granted all the prayers as sought therein and adjourned the matter to 11th and 12th January, 2023 for a hearing on defense.

Though none of the identified motives of murder has been officially established in the case of the Fatinoyes in Abeokuta, Ogun State, their assailants must have had one thing at the back of their minds before attacking the bank retiree and his family at the unveiling of the new year – to wipe out an entire family, leaving none behind to directly benefit from the estates of the Central Bank Of Nigeria (CBN) retiree.

The gruesome slicing of Kehinde and Bukola Fatinoye and their son, was a bad pioneer in the Nigerian news space. The couple, it was learnt, was butchered in the early hours of January 1st, at their Ibara GRA home, shortly after attending a crossover service at Christ Anglican Church, Iporo-Ake, Abeokuta. Both the son and the housemaid were said to have suspected distress and immediately returned home. The two of them were also captured by the assailants who tied them and kept them inside the boot of their car and dumped them inside a river along the Obada-Oko area of the state capital.

One Lekan, identified by the housemaid as one of the assassins, is at large as he was said to have escaped from police custody. Preposterous and ridiculous is any society where a man could be killed extra-judicially for attempting to be a good citizen. According to accounts from members of his family, Dr. Uyi Iluobe had received death threats from a supposed gunshot patient he had declined to treat for want of a police report. His sad eventual murder on December 29, was then a confirmation of preceding days of apprehensions nursed by the late physician and members of his household, staff, and church members.

The murdered medical practitioner who was said to be an ordained minister of a church had received death threats days before his eventual death by a yet-to-be-identified gunman. Obviously, Iluobe was loathed by criminals for upholding the ethics of his profession.

His gruesome murder, once again, highlights the characteristic increased rate of criminality associated with urban centers and its impacts on the rate of homicide as a single offense. According to Hundeyin, in the Ibeju Lekki area of Eti Osa Local Government of Lagos State, on October 8, 28-year-old Patrick Kelvin, a member of the Nigerian Legion, allegedly stabbed an unknown man to death and was brought to the police station. On October 10, in Ajah within the same Eti Osa Local Government, another culprit, 35-yearold Isaac Akpan, who allegedly stabbed his neighbor, Godwin Otto, to death during a fight was also reported to the police.

Two days later, precisely on October 9, the Isokoko Police Division got a report at about 5.30pm from a woman, who claimed that her five-year-old son was missing since October 8. According to Hundeyin, as the woman waited for stationeries to pen down her complaint, an angry mob pursued one Elikana Lawrence to the Isale Oja, Agege police facility, apparently for committing a yet-to-be-reported dastardly offense. However, with the appearance and level of agitation of the protesting mob, one conclusion that could easily be drawn is their determination to lynch Elikena, as payback for his crime.

Upon listening to the mob after rescuing him, it was learnt that Elikana had killed the woman’s son and dumped his body in a nearby drainage canal, with the victim’s throat lacerated, suggesting a case of ritual killing or illegal organ harvesting. At the Divisional Police Headquarters, Ikoyi, on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at about 11.00am someone brought the case of 25-yearold, Desmond Gyudu, a security guard with a private security company attached to a house in Ikoyi. According to accounts by the police, the suspect was said to have on October 10, 2022, punched one Hakeem Nuhu, a 26-yearold motor boy on a water truck in the nose, leading to his death in hospital on October 11, at about 7.30 a.m.

Though there may not be enough empirical facts to support the deductible conclusions, beyond Law enforcement accounts according to Hundeyin, it may not be totally out of place to opine that the bulk of murder statistics in the state for the year 2022, predominantly took place in the Lagos Island and the Ajah/ Lekki axis. Before her acquittal from a murder case in 2021, Rahma Hussein had spent six years at the correctional facility in Kano. She was sentenced for stabbing the man she was forcefully married to in 2014. Forced or non-consensual marriages increase the propensity of spousal loathing, which has led many to kill their partners.

The murder of Usifo Ataga, the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, allegedly by a 300 level mass communication student of the University of Lagos, Chidinma Ojukwu, who both loaged in an apartment house to have a nice time has further enlarged the curious motives behind the actions of many murder suspects. While the working of the minds of murder suspects may never really be fully understood, one thing is clear, there is no way of identifying a potential murder suspect from the face, but it calls for caution in the choice of people one associates with and carefulness in conducts on the streets. However, experts believe that the intention to kill is the major ingredient in establishing the collision of the crime, murder. Ms. Titi Tade- Deputy Director, Medical Social Services, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Yaba, Lagos, described murder as “the intentional killing of a person by another,” adding that the major determinant of a case of murder is “the intention to kill”.

She also said that, “money, envy, love and lust” are widely recognised motivators of the crime. Asked about cases of death as a result of the transfer of intent, the psychologist said, while she leaves legal profiling of murder to judicial experts, whom she says are in the best position for that, she reiterated that the intention to kill is the key feature in ascertaining the event of murder. In a response to a question on the microblogging website, Quora, a professor, Palavi Vijay Kumar Ram, an Indian-based psychologist popular with her views on discussions about crime and humanity gave examples to elucidate her point.

“You’re traveling alone and someone stops you, breaks into your car, attempts to rob and kill you, but you killed him in self-defense… Now, that is “homicide” but not “murder.” And it’s usually “justifiable homicide.” “You hate your boss because he didn’t promote you, you planned to kill him by shooting when he’s going home from the office, and actually shoot and kill him as per plan – that is true “homicide” – but you will most likely be found to have committed a murder, in other words, criminal homicide as it was premeditated. “Firstly, you’ve to know that all murders are homicides, but not all homicides are murders. Homicides can be criminal, excusable, or justifiable,” Pahlavi included.

