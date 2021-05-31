News Top Stories

Culprits’ll be brought to justice, Buhari vows

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to ensure that those who carried out the heinous murder of the Adamawa politician, Ahmed Gulak, would be arrested and prosecuted.

 

The President gave this assurance, yesterday in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, where he expressed outrage at the murder of the former Special Adviser on Political Matters to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan. President Buhari described as “heinous” the murder of Gulak, in Owerri, Imo State by yet to be identified gunmen.

 

The President said: “I’m repulsed by such premeditated and gruesome murder of Gulak by evil people who are determined to undermine the peace, unity and territorial integrity of our country. “Let me warn, however, that nobody or group of people who engage in such despicable acts should expect to go free.

 

We will deploy all resources at our disposal to ensure that such callous and criminal elements are brought to justice.” Buhari, however, expressed his, “deep condolences to the family of the deceased, the people and government of Adamawa State as well as his friends and associates all over the country.”

