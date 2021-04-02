Arts & Entertainments

Cult Boy to premiere in UK

‘Cult Boy’, the latest flick from the stable of Hilton Oduwa Idahosa, a Nigerian-born actor and filmmaker based in London, United Kingdom, tells the story of cult war. He doubles as both the executive producer and producer, with another Nigerian movie maker, Ben Ebuehi, as co-producer. The director of this instant box office and racy movie, is Presley Iyamu.

He is an experienced and noted movie director who trained under Lancelot Imasuen Media Network (LIMN) and has since rose to become a seasoned professional Nollywood cinematographer. Also a noted producer, Iyamu’s directorial credits include Siege of Wickedness, It Pays and Cult Boy, which is his latest effort in movie making.

The movie is a classic and engaging one, combining all the features of dramaturgy to tell the story of conflict and war, bloodshed and revenge, told from the eye of a young man, Otasowie, who in the bid to secure and cater for his family is left with no other alluring choice but to join the dreaded cult in his community. However, things take a shape turn with the leader of the cult kill by a rival group and Otasowie, against his wish is made the leader of the group and forced to lead his group to avenge the death of his former boss.

This led to so many tragedies, with the family of Otasowie, who is the lead actor, played by Destiny Imatitikua, eliminated, Otasowie arrested but eventually saved by the girlfriend, Adesuwa (Omoruyi Ivie) through her affluent father. Out of prison, Otasowie is finally able to settle down to the good life which he had always graved, however, through the instrumentality of Adesuwa’s wealth trove. It is quite captivating and imaginative flick with all the elements of perfect movie masterly crafted and produced by the crew of professionals who were listed for the project with everyone bringing their A – game to bear on the final product. This rich heritage is what makes the movie not just only good entertaining piece but quite didactic as well with the lessons of the evil that cult portends for the society and the need for everyone to seek for the realisation of his/her life ambitious as in the case of Otasowie, through legal means.

