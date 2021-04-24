Cult clash claims 3 lives, scores injured in Port Harcourt

At least three persons have been confirmed dead and several others injured following a cult clash in Diobu, Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital. Some residents of Diobu, notorious for cult related clashes and crime, said the incident, which took place on Thursday caused panic among residents of the area, just as they said that it affected vehicular movements after suspected cultists shot sporadically. They said that members of Diobu Vigilante, a local security outfit that works round the clock to secure the area were unable to stop the feuding cult groups from attacking each as the suspected cultists shot severally.

Feuding members of tDegbam and Dewell cult groups have been having a running battle to control crime in Diobu axis for more than a decade, and this occasionally resulted to open gunfights in the streets. The spokesman of Rivers State police command, Nnamdi Omoni, SP has confirmed the clash and the death of three persons, noting that police officers from Diobu division stormed the area following a distress call and mobilized massively to the scene to quell the situation. Omoni said in a statement: “I confirm that there was a gang clash between two rival cult groups today 22/4/2021 at about 1500hrs, where it was reported that unknown gunmen were shooting sporadically at the Railway axis of Diobu”.

