News

Cult clash claims 3 lives, scores injured in Port Harcourt

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

At least three persons have been confirmed dead and several others injured following a cult clash in Diobu, Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital. Some residents of Diobu, notorious for cult related clashes and crime, said the incident, which took place on Thursday caused panic among residents of the area, just as they said that it affected vehicular movements after suspected cultists shot sporadically. They said that members of Diobu Vigilante, a local security outfit that works round the clock to secure the area were unable to stop the feuding cult groups from attacking each as the suspected cultists shot severally.

Feuding members of tDegbam and Dewell cult groups have been having a running battle to control crime in Diobu axis for more than a decade, and this occasionally resulted to open gunfights in the streets. The spokesman of Rivers State police command, Nnamdi Omoni, SP has confirmed the clash and the death of three persons, noting that police officers from Diobu division stormed the area following a distress call and mobilized massively to the scene to quell the situation. Omoni said in a statement: “I confirm that there was a gang clash between two rival cult groups today 22/4/2021 at about 1500hrs, where it was reported that unknown gunmen were shooting sporadically at the Railway axis of Diobu”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari pleads for patience in nation’s devt processLabour

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has pleaded for patience and understanding of the nation’s development process, saying that such takes time. According to a statement yesterday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President made this plea while receiving Prof. Tijjani Muhammed-Bande, the country’s Permanent Representative to the UN at the State House. SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja […]
News

A’Ibom community to govt: Rescue us from cultists

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Residents of Inen community in OrukAnam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State have cried out to the state government to rescue and save them from members of Dbam and Iceland confraternities, rival cult groups, who have frequently been attacking each other in a battle of supremacy for about eight months now. The residents, who […]
News

IYC: No going back on planned shutdown of NDDC headquarters

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe and Emmanuel Masha

Ijaw youths across the nine states of Niger Delta region, under the umbrella of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide have vowed to stage their planned protest and shutdown of the Headquarters of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, over the failure of the Federal Government to address wrong appointment […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica