Cult clashes claim 15 lives in Ogun, as police vow to arrest landlords harbouring criminals

No fewer than 15 people have been killed in the ongoing supremacy battle between cult groups in Abeokuta and Sagamu areas of Ogun State.

New Telegraph learnt that the victims were killed in a supremacy battle between the dreaded Eiye and Aiye cult groups.

It was further gathered that the clash which started in Abeokuta, the state capital last week had claimed seven lives.

A popular area boy, Tomiwa Adeliyi, popularly known as “Tommy Boy” was on Thursday night hacked to death at Panseke area of Abeokuta by suspected members of the Aiye cult group.

It was gathered that, prior to Tommy’s death, six others had been killed by suspected rival cultists during the supremacy battle.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, listed those that had been killed so far in the supremacy battle as: Scatter, School Boy, Alakanni, Tommy Boy, Azeez, Olaosebikan and Babajide.

The killings, according to the source took place, at seven places which are: a relaxation centre at Asero, other ones happened at Kugba, Ikereku, Panseke, Adigbe, Oke Ijeun and Isale Abetu, all in Abeokuta.

But, the clash on Monday spread to the Sagamu area of the state where no fewer than eight persons have been reportedly killed.

New Telegraph learnt that some young men stormed the town, killing their targets.

A source told our correspondent that one Akeem, an electrician, was killed at Ajegunle area of Sagamu around 7am.

