Metro & Crime

Cult clashes: Edo vigilante member shot in betting shop

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City Comment(0)

In what looks like a renewed clash between rival cult groups in Edo State on Saturday, a member of the state’s vigilante group, simply identified as Endurance a.k.a “DMX” was killed by unknown gunmen suspected to be members of rival cult group in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The assailants trailed their victim from his home to a Lotto Betting Shop, where he was shot thrice at a close range, while others inside the shop scampered for safety.

The incident, which occurred at about 6pm on Ologbotsere Street, off Benin Technical College (BTC) Road in Egor Local Government Area of the state, left residents in the area in panic.

The vigilante group in the area immediately stormed the crime scene to rescue their colleague but he was found dead.

Eyewitness account revealed that the assailants came in two vehicles, a Mercedes-Benz 4matic saloon car and Toyota Camry Spider.

It was learnt that the victim was shot three times in his chest, before the unknown gunmen zoomed off through the Medical Stores/Okhoro road in Benin City.

The remains of the vigilante group member were later evacuated by the police division in the area.

The renewed cult violence in the past one week has claimed two lives so far in the area following the killing of Augustine Izu, a final year Political Science student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), who was shot by unknown gunmen hours after writing his final examination.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Uzodimma’s brother beats journalist to stupor over road contract 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Steve Uzoechi, Owerri Governor Hope Uzodimma’s brother, Mr. Uche Uzodimma, who is also one of the contractors handling road projects in the state, Tuesday battered a journalist, Precious Nwadike to an inch of his life for allegedly driving past his road work. Uche Uzodimma, who reportedly moves around with Police escort and a retinue […]
Metro & Crime

Travellers stranded as protesting students block Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Hundreds of travellers were stranded on the Abeokuta- Lagos Expressway as the students of D.S. Adegbenro Polytechnic, Itori, Ogun State, blocked the road in protest against the management of the institution. The students also blocked the school gate and prevented staff and lecturers from gaining entrance into the school premises. The New Telegraph learnt that […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19 recoveries exceed 900 in Oyo – Makinde

Posted on Author Reporter

A total of 925 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Oyo State, following the recovery and discharge of 91 more patients. Governor Seyi Makinde announced this via his official Twitter account on Saturday. However, the state has recorded 85 new COVID-19 cases following tests carried out on suspected cases. “Ninety-one confirmed COVID-19 cases […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica