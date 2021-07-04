Cult clashes: Edo vigilante member shot in betting shop

In what looks like a renewed clash between rival cult groups in Edo State on Saturday, a member of the state’s vigilante group, simply identified as Endurance a.k.a “DMX” was killed by unknown gunmen suspected to be members of rival cult group in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The assailants trailed their victim from his home to a Lotto Betting Shop, where he was shot thrice at a close range, while others inside the shop scampered for safety.

The incident, which occurred at about 6pm on Ologbotsere Street, off Benin Technical College (BTC) Road in Egor Local Government Area of the state, left residents in the area in panic.

The vigilante group in the area immediately stormed the crime scene to rescue their colleague but he was found dead.

Eyewitness account revealed that the assailants came in two vehicles, a Mercedes-Benz 4matic saloon car and Toyota Camry Spider.

It was learnt that the victim was shot three times in his chest, before the unknown gunmen zoomed off through the Medical Stores/Okhoro road in Benin City.

The remains of the vigilante group member were later evacuated by the police division in the area.

The renewed cult violence in the past one week has claimed two lives so far in the area following the killing of Augustine Izu, a final year Political Science student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), who was shot by unknown gunmen hours after writing his final examination.

Like this: Like Loading...