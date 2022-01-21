Cult threat: Nigerian seeks help to relocate family to Ireland

A Nigerian, Akinola Mojeed Adekunle, is seeking the assistance of Ireland authorities to move his wife and three children to the country from Nigeria. Adekunle alleged that he is being hunted by members of a cult group back in Nigeria for rejecting their invitation to become a member.

In a save-our-soul (SOS) message from his base in Dublin, Adekunle narrated his experience in the hands of the said cult group since he stumbled on them by chance during one of their night meetings sometime in August of 2021. According to the former oil station manager, his refusal to heed the group’s call had caused him the lives of his aged father, mother and second son. He said: “They had threatened to force him into the group by killing his father first, then his mother and members of his family, Adekunle claimed in his message.

“However, he did not take their warning seriously until they killed his father. Despite moving his family to different locations within Nigeria in order to escape the attacks, two other members of his family; his mother and son, were unlucky as the gang, who he allegedly tracked them to their different places of refuge, also killed them both. “He narrowly escaped to Dublin on January 6, and had been making frantic efforts to locate his wife and children who were scattered in different places since the murder of their son.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...