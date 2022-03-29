Cult war: Abiodun orders security agencies to relocate to Sagamu

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, Tuesday directed the State Commissioner of Police, Commander, 35 Artillery Brigade and the Director, Department of State Services (DSS) to relocate their operations to Sagamu and fish out those involved in the recent cult activities in the town.

New Telegraph reports that, the cult clashes which started on Sunday in the town had left eight people dead while seven others lost their lives in another clash in Abeokuta, the state capital last week.

But, Abiodun while reacting to the killings, charged the security agencies not to leave any stone unturned in their efforts to bring the culprits to book, while assuring them of government support in this regard.

The governor gave the directive in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

While condemning the dastardly act of the hoodlums, the governor called on all peace-loving residents of Sagamu to cooperate with the security agents to rid the town and environs of cultists and other criminal elements.

Abiodun also enjoined the youths, some of whom are involved in cultism and other criminal activities, to shun all acts that could jeopardise their future and bring shame to their parents.

“Our youths must resist the temptation to go into cultism and similar vices. This Administration has invested heavily in programmes and activities designed to equip our youths with the necessary skills and education that could make their future better, as part of our Building Our Future Together agenda. They should not endanger that future by getting involved in crime.

“Parents and guardians must also ensure that their children and wards stay away from criminality,” the governor said.

