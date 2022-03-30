Cult war devastates Kogi community: 4 dead, 15 arrested

Residents of Kabawa, community in Lokoja, Kogi State, were on Monday night thrown into tension, following the killing of four persons in a rivalry clash between cult groups. Five houses were equally burnt down as a result of the pandemonium. Fight broke out among two rival cult teenagers who were said to be between the ages of 13, 14, and 15 years old, leading to the killing the four persons and burning of houses in the area.

The crisis which lasted through out Monday, forced resident in the area to scamper for safety. New Telegraph learnt that the crisis was a reprisal attack by another cult group, whose members were murdered few days ago. The cultists who were said to be heavily armed with guns and other dangerous weapons, invaded some houses, attack people and burnt houses they believe that their rival were living. However, when the police stormed the area on Tuesday to calm down the situation, some of the cultists engaged the security agent in a gun battle which lasted for several hours before they were over powered. Some member of the groups were said to have jumped into river Niger and swam to the other side of the river bank to evade arrest by the mobile police unit sent to salvage situation in the area. Meanwhile, the Kogi State Police Command Public Relations Officers, SP William Aya while confirming the incident said 15 suspects have been arrested by the command.

He added that the command can only confirm that one person was killed and that they are still investigating the cause of the crisis. Also, the state government has warned that it will take a proactive action against whoever is involved in the crisis.

The Kogi State Security Adviser, Commodore Jerry Omodara (Rtd) who handed down the warning, said cultist and other miscreants fomenting trouble in traditional areas of Lokoja should be ready for the government onslaught, adding the state government has vowed not to allow anybody rubbish its successes in the area of security.

The Special Adviser in a chat with Journalists following the crisis said henceforth anybody who feels he is powerful should again try the government’s patience. He promised that the government will not hesitate to deal decisively with anyone found wanting in the crisis, irrespective of how highly placed the person might be. “Be rest assured that Gov. Bello will deal decisively with cultism in Kabawa and the state government will not leave any stone unturned to get to the root of the crisis. “Governor Yahaya Bello is known to be security conscious, and we will not allow any enemy of this government to rubbish us. “We will arrest the situation and I assure you that we’ve moved into the area and made tremendous progress after enough intelligence gathering.” The Special Advisertherefore assuredthepeopleof Lokojaandother parts of the state that the present administration will not shirk its responsibilities in fighting crime be it armedrobbery, kidnapping, cultism.

