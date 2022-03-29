Cult war leaves 15 dead in Ogun

No fewer than 15 persons have been killed in the ongoing supremacy battle between cult groups in Abeokuta and Sagamu areas of Ogun State. New Telegraph learnt that the victims were killed in a supremacy battle between the dreaded Eiye and Aiye cult groups. It was further gathered that the clash, which started in Abeokuta, the state capital last week, claimed seven lives. A popular area boy, Tomiwa Adeliyi, popularly known as “Tommy Boy” was on Thursday night hacked to death at Panseke area of Abeokuta by suspected members of the Aiye cult group. It was learnt that, prior to Tom

my’s death, six others have been killed by suspected rival cultists during the supremacy battle. A source who pleaded anonymity listed those that have been killed so far in the supremacy battle as: Scatter, School Boy, Alakanni, Tommy Boy, Azeez, Olaosebikan and Babajide. The killings, according to the source took place in seven places which are: a relaxation centre at Asero, another ones at Kugba, Ikereku, Panseke, Adigbe, Oke Ijeun and Isale Abetu, all in Abeokuta. But, the clash yesterday spread to Sagamu area of the state where no fewer than eight persons have been reportedly killed. New Telegraph gathered that

some young men stormed the town, killing their targets. A source told our correspondent that one Akeem, an electrician was killed at Ajegunle area of Sagamu around 7am. “Akeem did not die immediately, but when they were rushing him to hospital, another bike hit them and he fell from the bike. That was how he died eventually. His intestines were coming out because he was shotinthestomach,” thesource, who pleaded anonymity said. It was also gathered that some of thevictimsweremurderedinplaces like Soyindo, Ijagba, Ajegunle and Sabo; all in Sagamu. “There’s this pain of praying for the same thing for years and

getting response because we’re channelingourenergyinthewrong direction. Wewantpeaceinthestate, bring an end to this lingering cult clash, it affects everybody. Every street in Sagamu is literally empty,” Awoyemi Michael stated. At the moment, residents of Sagamu are calling on the police to put the situation under control. Reactingtothekillings, thePolice Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSPAbimbolaOyeyemi confirmed that there were killings in the state within the last week. Oyeyemisaid, thecommandhad made some arrests in connection with the killings. The PPRO however, disclosed that the command had resolved to go after the landlords that harbour any cultist in the state. He said the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole has ordered that the landlords whose houses are used as either meeting points or residential areas by cultists in the state would be charged to court alongside the criminals. Oyeyemisaid,”Wehavelaunched avery seriousoperationonthem. We areclampingdownveryseriouslyon them. “About 18 suspects have been arrested during the last encounter we had with them and we are not goingtorestuntilwegetthelastperson of these hoodlums, because, we cannot bewatching anyone making life difficult for the members of the public.

