Cultism: Anambra monarch, youth leader escape death

The traditional ruler of Ebenebe community in Awka North Local Government Area, Igwe Christopher Nnaegbune, and the community youth leader, Mr Chukwujekwu Okoye escaped death, when about 50 suspected cultists invaded the community on Thursday. This incident came barely five months after a suspected cult group attacked and killed about 20 people at a burial ceremony in the community.

The suspected cultists stormed the community at around 10 pm shooting indiscriminately and invaded the palace of the monarch. An eyewitness at the palace who spoke on the incident said; “About 50 hoodlums invaded the palace of Igwe Christopher Nnaegbune on Thursday night. “They came prepared for war; some were beating Ogene (metal gongs), while others shot sporadically into the air.

“They forced the gate open with clubs and other dangerous weapons. However, they met no one outside the premises.” The hoodlums also reportedly invaded the compound of the family of the late Chief Okoye at Obuno village, Ebenebe in search of a youth leader, Mr Chukwujekwu Okoye, during which they vandalized doors, windows, chairs, power generating set and other properties in the two buildings at the compound. When contacted, Igwe Christopher Nnaegbune, admitted that there was an attack on his palace by hoodlums on the said date, but that he was yet to recover from the incident and that he would not be able to speak much on the matter.

