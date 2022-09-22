Cultism: Father of slain YABATECH student demands justice

…YABATECH laments, beefs up security; deceased to be buried today

Father of late Adisa Akoredele Bello, a final year student of Yaba College of Technology killed last week in the school, Mr Akoredele Bello, has cried out for justice. Bello said it was a shock that the authorities of the school were yet to look into the sad incident as expected. He said: “I want justice. It is not easy to nurture a student to the final year level only for him to be killed just like that. I will not rest until the right things are done. I want justice because the lives of other innocent students in that school are also at stake even now.

“There were other incidents recorded and I wonder why such should be happening in a big institution like YABATECH.” Bello revealed that plans were at advanced stage to bury the slain student on Thursday (today). “His body was initially taken to Panti Police Station, but later to Yaba for embalmment.

It is a sad development, very, very sad tale to tell, but I insist the school must provide those who killed my son.” The Public Relation Officer of the institution, Joseph Ejiofor, said the incident was most unfortunate and it came as a shock. Ejiofor said: “We sympathise with the parents because nobody will raise a child to that level only to lose him in such a gruesome way. We were shocked and the police are on top of the situation to ensure those who killed the deceased are arrested. “I can also confirm that we have beefed up security with more uniformed and plain clothes policemen in the school now.

The regular students just finished exams, while those on part time are still in session.” The YABATECH Spokesman could not confirm if the school authority has called the parents, but Mr. Bello, the father of the late student told our correspondent that there was no call or visit yet, about six days after the incident. “There is no word from them. No call, no visit, nothing,” Bello added. The slain HND II Student of Art and Design will be buried in Ipaja area of Lagos State today. The tragic incident happened at about 8pm on Friday September 16 in front of his faculty, Art Complex.

