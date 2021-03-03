Education

Cultism: Fed varsity Dutsinma suspends 4 students

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani,

The Federal University Dutsinma in Katsina State, has suspended four students for their involvement in cultism activities.
The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Armaya’u Hamisu Bichi approved their indefinite suspension with immediate effect.
The Vice-Chancellor’s approval was sequel to the “Security Report” signed by the Acting Chief Security Officer of the University, Tanimu Dari Atiku, and made available to the Directorate of Public Relations and Protocol.
The affected students are; Peter Enajo, M.sc Sociology; Lukman N. Aminu, B.sc Computer Science; Musa Halidu, B.sc Sociology, and Maikasa Victor Lawal, B.sc Sociology.
According to the report, the aforementioned students, who are confirmed members of various cult groups, are suspended indefinitely pending the final security investigation.
Professor Bichi strongly warned students at all levels to desist from all forms of cultism and other social vices.

Our Reporters

