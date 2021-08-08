News

Cultism: Group condemns unwarranted attack on Clerics

The Uyo Senatorial District Media Practitioners Forum (USDMPF) has frowned on the recent media attacks on religious fathers who condemned the activities of cultists and forbade any of such from aspiring for the 2023 governorship seat in Akwa ibom State. It says any aspirant who neither abhors nor condemns Cultism, is at war with himself.

 

The group bore its mind at a press briefing held on weekend in Uyo, expressing disappointment that the fathers of faith were being misunderstood, tonguelashed and mouth-washed with reckless abandon by people who should rather take their spiritually-backed opinions as absolute.

 

According to the Chairman of the Forum Deacon Ofonime Isong, Cultisms is a destructive tenet which has eaten deep into the moral fabrics of the society and has subsequently ruined the future of youths.

 

“Any governorship aspirant who fails to condemn cultism has a moral question before the electorate”, he stressed. Explaining that the USDMPF was formed to project the interests of the Uyo Senatorial District, it clarified that they are not aligned to any governorship aspirant but are “poised and determined to interface with all stakeholders with a view to identifying, promoting and rallying support for the best candidate from the district to succeed Governor Udom Emmanuel in 2023”.

 

They further appealed to aspirants in the State to call their supporters to order and warn them to desist from attacking and abusing the governor who is the father of Akwa Ibom State, adding that “no one spits on a stool and expects to sit on it.

 

“Aspirants should rather engage Akwa Ibom people on their programmes if elected into office and stop dropping the governor’s name or sponsoring malicious campaigns against the author of the Divine Mandate.

 

“Such actions are at best unnecessary against a leader who has openly denounced any intention of going for a third term through surrogacy.”

 

Meanwhile the group has lauded the initiative behind the establishment of the Maintain Peace Movement (MPM) by the supporters of Governor Emmanuel, the Uyo Media practitioners noted that it was necessary to sustain the Peace recorded in the state under the present administration ahead the next dispensation of governance.

 

They therefore called on people of the State to shun inciting comments  which would undermine the Movement and rather embrace it and its dictates for progress and development.

The Forum accordingly calls on all the good people and residents of Akwa Ibom State to support the Maintain Peace Movement, as it is only in an atmosphere of peace in the State that our prosperity, economic growth, social development and foreign direct investments drive can thrive.

 

While charging citizens of the State on the need to know their civic responsibilities, the forum advocated massive participation in the ongoing Voters’ registration exercise, ahead the 2023 elections

