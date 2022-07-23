Metro & Crime

Cultism: Police arrest four in Badagry

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Detectives attached to the Lagos State Police Command have arrested four suspected members of rival cult groups in the Badagry area of the state.

The suspects, identified as Gbenga Olanrenwaju aka ‘Gbengene’  (40), Asokere Segun aka ‘Seriki’  (36), Adediran Ibrahim aka ‘Kush’  (23) and Jimoh Sodiq aka ‘Irawo’ ( 27), were arrested in various parts of Badagry in an operation that lasted days.

Confirming the arrests, the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin in a statement, said the suspects were apprehended over their nefarious and criminal activities plaguing the area.

He said the arrest of the suspects followed a painstaking weeks long investigation into incessant complaints of cult-related disturbances and killings in Badagry.

 

