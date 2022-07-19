Metro & Crime

Cultism: Police investigate Portable over claim on One Million Boys in Lagos

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh and Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Inspector of General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the Lagos State Police Command to investigate the statement credited to trending singer, Habeeb Okikiola (Portable), who claimed to have formed the One -Million Boys cult group.

The cult group was notorious for their harassment of innocent traders, passersby in Agege area of the metropolis and generally visiting violence on parts of the Lagos.

The directive for the probe was given by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, following a trending video where Portable was said to have made the disclosure. Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who made the disclosure in a statement, yesterday, said appropriate legal action will be initiated, where culpability is established.

Adejobi said the IGP has ordered the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Abiodun Alabi to investigate the indicting statement by the musician and take necessary legal action against him.

Adejobi however said the directive was premised on the continuous effort of the Nigeria Police Force to fish out pillars and sponsors of cult groups in order to decimate their activities and restore sanity to the society.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

