Cultism: Police‘framed’ us –Land agents

Two land agents, Mr. Mukaila Salau (aka Actor), and Mr Babatunde Sotile (aka Georgie), have debunked allegations by the Zone 2 Police Command HQ, Onikan, Lagos, that they are cult leaders allegedly terrorising Ikorodu area of the state. The duo, who alleged that they are innocent of the allegations levelled against them by the police that they are members of cult group, however, urged the Inspector-General of Police IGP), to investigate the allegations.

Both of them were allegedly paraded by the police with a gun and bullets on the ground that they were leaders of a cult group. But briefing journalists on what transpired between them and the Police officers from Zone 2 annex at Ladegboye in Ikorodu Local Government Area of Lagos State, , the duo expressed shock at the accusation, insisting that they are not cultists or leaders of any cult group as alleged by the police. Recalling what happened, Salau said: “I was surprised when I saw the picture on the internet.

It is very baffling that they also wrote that I have been terrorising residents during the curfew. “I challenge them to investigate this allegation. I bought so many bags of rice, which l distributed to people at the same Adamo that they are alleging that I terrorised.” According to him, it all started last year when he received a call around May 2019, from police at Zone 2 annex that two of his tenants had been arrested with guns, and insisted that he must report at the station since he is their landlord.

“I later called one Mr. Georgie (Babatunde Sotile), who is my business partner, to appear at the Ladegboye Police Station for me since police insisted that I must appear and I was far away from Lagos. “At the station, Mr. Georgie called me and narrated the same report, and I restated my position to the police that they should charge them to court,” he said. According to him, three months later, he was told that policemen from the same station came to the same house and arrested all his tenants on the ground that they traced ‘Yahoo’ boys to the house.

