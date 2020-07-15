Cultist jailed 50 years for raping 19-year-old undergraduate

An Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offence Court yesterday sentenced a 24-year-old cultist, Tayo Bakare, to 50 years imprisonment for raping an undergraduate student of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Bakare was convicted on four out of the eight-count charge bordering on conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, deprivation of liberty and rape.

According to the prosecution, the offences contravene Sections 260(1) (2), 272, 297(1) and 299 of the Administration of Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

Delivering judgement, Justice Abiola Soladoye, discharged and acquitted the convict on the remaining four counts. The judge sentenced the convict to 10 years each on counts two, four and six and 20 years on count eight.

Soladoye said that the sentences were to run concurrently. The judge, however, said that the prison term should be served with hard labour to serve as deterrent to others. However, earlier during the trial, the 19-year-old victim had narrated her ordeal to the court.

The victim said that the incident occurred on August 27, 2017 at Ikotun in Lagos.

She said: “Bakare, under the pretence of being a family friend, lured me and my friend to a hotel in the area, where he raped us. “Bakare ordered me to remove my clothes, took my nude pictures with my phone and forcibly had sexual intercourse with me.”

