Cultists behead vigilance group's commander in Rivers

Suspected cultists have beheaded the Commander of the Omudioga Security Planning and Advisory Committee (OSPAC), Mr. Alex Umezuruike, in Emuoha Local Government Area of Rivers State.

 

A source in the area said following the return of rivalry among cult groups that had led to clashes, Umezuruike was targeted because members of OSPAC were in the vanguard of efforts to maintain law and order.

 

With the support of OSPAC, security operatives were able to chase away notorious cultists, Don Waney and his brother, Obataosu, from nearby Ogba/ Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area before they were eventually killed by security agents.

 

Two years ago, OSPAC also worked with security operatives to kill a notorious cultist and kidnapper, Abacha, who terrorised residents and motorists along the Emuoha axis of the East-West Road.

Also, another notorious cultist and kidnapper, Brown Ike Ekwueme aka Lucifer, was killed by men of “Operation Sting” at Emuoha, about the same time that Abacha was killed. However, Umezurike’s killing has caused panic at Umodiaga community. The source said that immediately after the killing, the cultists assured residents that they came purposely for Umezurike.

 

The suspected cultists, the source said, invaded Umezurike’s residence and opened fire on him. According to the source, the assailant beheaded the victim because bullets did not penetrate his body.

