Cultists gradually turning state into killing field, youths tell Abiodun

Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Youths in Ogun State, yesterday, called on Governor Dapo Abiodun and security agencies to rise and enforce necessary measures to stop the incessant killings by suspected cultists, lamenting that the state is gradually slipping into a “killing field”. The youths, under the aegis of Gateway Progressive Youths made the appeal in a statement made available to journalists in Abeokuta, through its Publicity Secretary, Olamide David. New Telegraph learnt that no fewer than 30 people have been  killed across the state following renewed supremacy battle between members of the Aiye and Eiye cult groups. Reacting to the killings, the Gateway Progressive Youths urged Abiodun and security agencies in the state to engage relevant stakeholders, including community leaders, traditional rulers and religious leader to end the menace. The group said, the sad loss of lives that are being witnessed in different parts of the state “are heart-touching, frustrating and unpardonable” and called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of perpetrators. “We have painfully, with dismay, been observing the orchestrated

and unchecked atrocities dished out to many young people in the state while the government stays quiet. “The fact that these killings can occur in the open with emboldened courage is a clear indication that security is indeed falling apart in Ogun State. The news of killings at one location or the other within the state is gradually become a norm. “The government of Prince Dapo Abiodun needs to rise up to its responsibility of protecting the lives of citizens wherever they might be within the state. “These unfortunate incidents are just but an addition to the series of many other killings meted  particularly to young people. If the violence continues unchecked, Ogun State may slip into a killing field where the government and security agencies will become helpless. “While we join many in the land to commiserate with the families of those who have been wickedly killed these past few months, we acknowledge that there are several options for the government to adopt to bring the crisis to an end and halt the killings taking place. “We request that the government should without delay put an end to all needless and avoidable killings and fish out all perpetrators of these evil acts to properly bring them to book. “Based on the foregoing, we would like to urge the state government to re-asses its security strategies with a view to unfolding a more holistic and all-inclusive approach.

 

 

‘Skin cancer kills 3 persons with albinism in Anambra’

The Anambra State Albinism Association (ASAA) yesterday said it lost three members to skin cancer in five months. Miss Vivian Ezeonwumelu, Chairperson, ASAA, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Awka, to mark the International Albinism Awareness Day commemorated every June 13. The International Albinism Awareness Day was instituted […]
Dad, stepmother starve, lock up two-year-old son

Police have arrested a man, identified as Wisdom, at Okumagba Avenue in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State for allegedly maltreating his two-year-old son, Zino. Wisdom reportedly locked the child up in a dingy room and starved him for months.   The boy’s mother was said to have left him with his father […]
JUST IN: 30 cows killed as gunmen invade Anambra Market  

At least 30 cows were killed Friday as unknown gunmen stormed a Cattle market in Aguata LGA, Anambra State. This is happening less than 24 hours after they attacked Aguta Local Government Council, where they burnt down structures and vehicles. Confirming the attack at the Cattle market, a Facebook user, Mr. Iyke Orji said the […]

