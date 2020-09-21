Cultists hack two to death in A’Ibom

A clash between De Dalm and Iceland confraternities has claimed the lives of two persons at Inen Ikot Eteye village in OrukAnam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

It was learnt that the incident occurred in the early hours of yesterday. Sources said members of De Balm attacked a member of Iceland in his family compound and cut him into pieces while family members and the entire village fled for safety.

A witness, Mr. Okon Idung, said the second victim identified as “OSAboy,” a member of the community vigilance group, was caught near the scene of the incident. The cultists, Idung said, gave the victim several machete cuts and dismembered his body.

He said: “OSAboy lived in the neighbouring village but met his untimely death as he rushed to take his wife to the popular Urua Awak market when the hoodlums descended on him.” Idung said the cultists killed OSAboy to hide their identities because he ran into them while they were attacking the first victim.

He said: “They caught him after the first person was killed. We heard when he was shouting for help but the cultists did not listen. They killed him on the spot just to hide their identities and escape arrest.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Frederick N-Nudam, said Divisional Police Officer in OrukAnam had confirmed the cult clash.

The PPRO added that the Commissioner of Police, Amiengheme Andrew, had mobilised officers from Anti-Kidnapping Unit to join forces with the Anti-Cultism Squad to restore normalcy in the area.

