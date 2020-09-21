Metro & Crime

Cultists hack two to death in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Uyo Comment(0)

A clash between De Dalm and Iceland confraternities has claimed the lives of two persons at Inen Ikot Eteye village in OrukAnam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

 

It was learnt that the incident occurred in the early hours of yesterday. Sources said members of De Balm attacked a member of Iceland in his family compound and cut him into pieces while family members and the entire village fled for safety.

 

A witness, Mr. Okon Idung, said the second victim identified as “OSAboy,” a member of the community vigilance group, was caught near the scene of the incident. The cultists, Idung said, gave the victim several machete cuts and dismembered his body.

 

He said: “OSAboy lived in the neighbouring village but met his untimely death as he rushed to take his wife to the popular Urua Awak market when the hoodlums descended on him.” Idung said the cultists killed OSAboy to hide their identities because he ran into them while they were attacking the first victim.

 

He said: “They caught him after the first person was killed. We heard when he was shouting for help but the cultists did not listen. They killed him on the spot just to hide their identities and escape arrest.”

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Frederick N-Nudam, said Divisional Police Officer in OrukAnam had confirmed the cult clash.

 

The PPRO added that the Commissioner of Police, Amiengheme Andrew, had mobilised officers from Anti-Kidnapping Unit to join forces with the Anti-Cultism Squad to restore normalcy in the area.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Eid el-Kabir: FCT shuts National Eid prayer ground

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe ABUJA

Two days to the celebration of the Eld el-Kabir by the Muslim faithful, the administration of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) yesterday said it had shut the National Eid prayer ground along the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport.   This is to prevent prayers there during the festivities. New Telegraph learnt that the ban may not be […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos observes symbolic Eid Prayers

Posted on Author Reporter

  …as Chief Imam urges Nigerians to pray for end of pandemic Muritala Ayinla The Lagos State Chief Imam, Sheikh Sulaimon Abou-Nolla Friday observed the symbolic Eid prayers to mark the 2020 Eid-el-Kabir celebration, calling on Nigerians, especially Muslims, to pray for the end of the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking after the two-rakat prayers held at […]
Metro & Crime

Housewife cuts off husband’s organ in Taraba

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ben Adaji, Jalingo Tella, a village in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State was thrown into confusion on Wednesday morning when a 32-year-old housewife, Halima Umar cut off her husband’s organ with a razor blade. The younger brother to the victim, Shagari Umar told New Telegraph that his brother, Aliyu Umar was sleeping in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: