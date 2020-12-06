Metro & Crime

Cultists invade church, shoot Pastor’s wife in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki Comment(0)

Gunmen, suspected to be cultists, have shot Mrs. Chinyere Uchechukwu, wife of the Pastor of  Power of Pentecostal Church,  Okposi Achara in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.
They have been cult killings in different parts of the state in the last one week with over 10 persons shot dead following a supremacy battle between two rival cult groups in the state.
The gunmen invaded the church last week and shot the woman on her head when the church was holding a prayer session. The invasion immediately ended service as worshippers scampered for safety.
But some elders of the church and  youths,  however, assisted the Pastor to take his wife to a nearby hospital for medical attention.
The state’s  Police Public Relations Officer,  DSP Loveth Odah confirmed the incident and said that the Commissioner of Police, Philip Sule had ordered an investigation into the shooting.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

